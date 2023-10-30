What's open on Halloween? Post Office, Bank, Spirit Halloween, and more

The height of “spooky weather” is here.

It’s Halloween Tuesday and whether you’re looking to pick up some last-minute candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters or mail a package, consumers will have plenty of options to choose from.

While stores, banks, post offices and restaurants are closed or have their hours significantly changed on federal holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, this is not the case for Halloween. Working hours generally don’t impact the holiday, allowing you to complete last-minute errands before trick-or-treating.

Here’s what you need to know about what will be open and closed on Halloween in 2023.

Scary Savings:23 businesses offering Halloween discounts from DoorDash, Red Lobster, Chipotle, and more

learn more: Best Current CD Rates

Are post offices open on Halloween?

Yes, post offices will be open on Tuesday.

Post offices will be closed the day before Veterans Day, as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Are banks open on Halloween?

Yes, banks will be open regular hours on Halloween.

Is the stock market open on Halloween?

Yes, the stock market will be open regular hours on Halloween.

What time does Spirit Halloween close on Halloween?

Spirit Halloween store hours vary by location, but they’re typically open from 9 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. local time, Spirit Halloween spokesperson Justin Burkhardt told NBC TODAY, though some earlier. Used to close at 8 pm.

Scary Icon:How the spirit of Halloween appears in abandoned storefronts across the country every fall

Is McDonald’s open on Halloween?

McDonald’s is open regular hours on Halloween. Store hours vary by location and you can check your local restaurant hours here.

Is Starbucks open on Halloween?

Yes, Starbucks will be open on Tuesday. Store hours vary by location and you can check your local store hours here.

Are schools open on Halloween?

Yes, schools across America are typically in session on holidays.

Source: www.usatoday.com