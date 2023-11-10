US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in a year next week, in what would be an eventful conclusion to a tumultuous 12 months of relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The much-awaited meeting focused on stabilizing relations between the two superpowers is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the San Francisco Bay Area on November 15.

Members of Biden’s team previewed their plans for the meeting this week, saying their overall goal was to have a drama-free gathering to lower the temperature and keep the lines of communication open on both the economic and military fronts.

“We’re going into the meetings with realistic expectations about what we’re going to accomplish,” a senior administration official said Thursday, dashing hopes of any major breakthrough.

The main context will also be the state of the Chinese economy. Leland Miller, co-founder and CEO of China Beige Book, recently told Yahoo Finance that China’s ongoing economic slowdown means “we are in the midst of a new norm” as President Xi oversees an economy that Which is going to grow at a much slower pace than in previous years. ,

Xi has not yet formally confirmed his presence in California. But China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi previewed a potential meeting in a recent statement, pointing to the importance of communication and stabilizing ties, while also saying that current relations “are not smooth and should be put on ‘autopilot.’ But cannot be abandoned.”

This will be the seventh conversation between the two leaders and the second in-person meeting since Biden’s inauguration. Biden and Xi last met face-to-face in Bali, Indonesia, almost exactly a year ago.

Here are some of the top items that White House officials and outside observers expect to be on next week’s agenda:

The situation in Taiwan… with a special focus on its upcoming elections

The situation in Taiwan will be high on the agenda of any meeting, but the upcoming elections will make the issue even more pressing.

The island, a hub of semiconductor manufacturing for both the Chinese and US economies, is set to elect a new president in January, with incumbent Tsai Ing-wen facing term limits.

The additional uncertainty that could surround any election comes after two years of US-China tensions following the historic 2022 visit of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden officials underlined this week that the US does not want to make a fuss over Taiwan’s election – or change its long-standing “One China” policy – ​​while Biden is also expected to If there is evidence of Chinese interference, the US could react strongly. Upcoming voting in Taiwan.

Of course, the upcoming US election could also be in the dock as President Biden himself prepares to face voters next November and experts warn that China is stepping up its efforts to interfere in elections around the world.

Biden officials say the back-to-back meetings could also feature a wide range of other world hotspots, with Biden and Xi having one-on-one time and other gatherings of top aides.

The situation in North Korea – and Kim Jong Un’s growing friendship with Vladimir Putin – is sure to be discussed, as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine and unrest in the Middle East.

When it comes to the Middle East, a senior US administration official said the White House hopes Biden will use China’s growing influence on Xi and keep Iran from directly entering into the ongoing tensions around the war in Gaza. Will put pressure to stop.

keeping economic and military lines of communication open

The visit will be the first time before the Covid pandemic that Xi Jinping will visit the United States. Another key focus will be on keeping recently busy communication lines open after interruptions in recent years.

Daily communications between the US and Chinese governments halted following Pelosi’s visit and the 2023 Chinese spy balloon incident, but are slowly improving.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is already in San Francisco for a two-day meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng to discuss macroeconomic issues such as interest rates and China’s economic slowdown, including communication between the two countries’ economies. The overall focus has been on improvement.

“The United States has no desire to disengage from China,” Yellen reiterated as the meetings began Thursday, “We want a healthy economic relationship with China that benefits both countries over time.”

The meetings follow months of high-level diplomatic shuffling on the economy by Yellen as well as other officials from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

One major upcoming economic deadline that may be on the agenda is trade. While Biden has done little to reverse Trump-era tariffs on China since taking office, his administration is in the process of reviewing some tariff exclusions that are now set to expire at the end of this year.

Military communications between the US and China will also be an important topic in the wake of the spy balloon incident earlier this year, which raised military tensions between the two countries to new heights.

Overall, Biden officials are hoping for incremental progress on several fronts rather than any headline-grabbing breakthroughs.

A senior administration official said this week that, as the two sides prepare for the meeting, the US has communicated that “essentially every element of our bilateral relationship will be on the table for discussion.”

