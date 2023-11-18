What’s next for travelers during Thanksgiving 2023?

More people travel for Thanksgiving than any other American holiday, and they hit the road or get on the plane nearly a week ahead of time. Friday – November 17 this year – is generally considered the start of the holiday travel season, which this year runs through the Tuesday after the holiday on November 28.

It’s already been a record year for travel: The Transportation Security Administration sees seven of the 10 busiest days in its history in 2023, Administrator David Pekoske said. According to a news release, TSA expects to screen more than 30 million passengers during this period, noting that the three busiest days have historically been the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

And don’t expect relief on the roads – most Americans will reach their vacation destinations by automobile. According to AAA, more than 55 million people are expected to drive at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination between Wednesday, November 22 and Sunday, November 26, and more than 49 million of those will drive. The organization estimates this year will see the third-highest travel numbers during the holidays since 2000, marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Click here to view related media.

Click to enlarge

Here’s what to expect – and when.

Days before the holiday: Friday-Tuesday

Travel and transportation organizations said the increase in people traveling for the holidays meant travelers would not face as much congestion in the days leading up to Wednesday.

While Friday, Nov. 17 is expected to be the fourth-busiest day of the period for air travel, the number of flights will increase on Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, according to the trade group Airlines for America. That’s up from an expected 39,055 flights to 44,147, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Travel has traditionally been light on the Monday before Thanksgiving compared to other days around the holiday, but United Airlines said in its announcement that travel is becoming higher on off-peak days than in 2019 — somewhat remote. Thanks for the work. The airline said demand on the Monday before Thanksgiving is up nearly 10% compared to 2019 — while in contrast, demand on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is up only 3%. Still, the FAA says there are more than 46,000 flights scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20 — more than Saturday or Sunday, but far fewer than Wednesday, the peak travel day.

On Tuesday, November 21, TSA anticipates screening 2.6 million passengers; The FAA is estimating more than 48,000 flights for the day.

The day before Thanksgiving: Wednesday, November 22

If you’re visiting on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, you’ll have plenty of company. The Federal Aviation Administration says the highest number of flights are scheduled that day – 49,606 of them in the US, to be exact.

The TSA expects to screen 2.7 million passengers on Wednesday, and the trade group Airlines for America says it will be the second-busiest day of the holiday period for travelers.

Wednesday is the day the most drivers will be on the road, according to AAA, citing data from transportation data company Inrix. If you’re loading up the car that day, try to leave before 11 a.m., the group said — the busiest times for auto travelers will be between 2-6 p.m.

“The day before Thanksgiving is one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros,” said Bob Pishu, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will occur can help reduce traffic frustrations during the holidays. We recommend drivers use traffic apps, local DOT notifications and 511 services for real-time updates.” Are.”

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23 and Black Friday, November 24

Thanksgiving itself is one of the easiest days to travel during the holidays: US airlines consider it the lightest travel day of the period for passengers. If you plan to drive, AAA recommends doing so before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m., with the busiest times on the roads expected to be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

And while the FAA projects there will be more flights Friday than Saturday — 44,744, almost as many as Sunday, compared to 41,640 on Saturday — Airlines for America projects Saturday will be the fifth-busiest Thanksgiving stretch.

If you’re planning to hit the early Black Friday sales at your vacation destination, give yourself a little rest before heading back on the road for home. INRIX says the most congested driving times will be between 12-4pm, and the roads will be least crowded before 11am and after 7pm.

Saturday, November 25, Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27

About 42,000 flights are scheduled for Saturday and about 45,000 flights for Sunday, according to the FAA. Overall, Airlines for America expects Sunday to be its busiest travel day, with more than 3.2 million passengers flying.

This is an expectation shared by the TSA, which estimates that 2.9 million airline passengers will be screened on Sunday, November 26, according to the TSA. United Airlines also announced that Sunday would be one of the company’s busiest travel days before the pandemic. More than 517,000 people are expected to fly on United flights that day, an increase of 60,000 from last year, according to a news release from the company.

While data company Cirium estimates Sunday will be the biggest travel day of the year, travelers will still travel on Monday — according to AAA, “While Sunday is typically the busiest day for returning home, AAA data shows That Monday is also a popular day to fly back after Thanksgiving.”

American Airlines said Sunday would be its busiest travel day and Monday its second busiest with 6,100 and 6,000 departures, respectively. Delta said it expects peak travel days during the period to include Sundays and Mondays, and Airlines for America said those two days will be the first and third busiest days, respectively, for air travel during the Thanksgiving travel period.

And if you’re taking home supplies for Thanksgiving dinner or leftovers afterward, the TSA said that if you have food in your carry-on and you know what, go in a checked bag instead. If you have to move, be prepared for possible additional screening.

The TSA says on its website, “If you can spill, spread, spray, pump, or pour it, and it is larger than 3.4 ounces, put it in a checked bag. should go.” “If you need to keep items cold during your trip, ice packs are allowed, but they must be frozen solid and not melted when passing through security.”

Pies, turkey and stuffing can continue to be served, but cranberry sauce, gravy and wine will have to be inspected, the TSA said. And if you’re moving, the agency recommends packing them so they’re easy to remove from your bag and put in the bin for screening when it’s your turn at the checkpoint.

More from CBS News

Allison Elise Gualtieri

Alison Ellis Gualtieri is the senior news editor for CBSNews.com, covering a variety of topics including crime, long-form features and feel-good news. He previously worked for the Washington Examiner and US News & World Report, among other outlets.

Source: www.cbsnews.com