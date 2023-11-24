Image Source: Getty Images

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price is one of the most closely watched in the London market. That’s because these stocks are a popular choice among value investors, from top fund managers to individual shareholders (including me).

Alas, Lloyds shares have been a cruel value trap for years. In fact, the stock has been stuck in trouble for so long, it has been a long-term lemon since the global financial crisis of 2007-09.

Lloyds share price continues to fall

As I write (before market close on Tuesday, November 21), Lloyds shares are at 42.68p. This puts them 8.3% above their 52-week low of 39.42p (reached on October 24), valuing the business at £27.1bn.

At its 2023 high, the stock reached 54.33p on February 9, but has been nowhere since. Here’s how the share price has performed over five different time frames:

One month +3.1% six months -9.1% from 2023 to today -5.9% one year -6.1% five years -25.3%

Apart from a 3% rise in the past month, the Lloyds share price appears to be in decline. As well as going nowhere this year, its value has dropped by almost a quarter over the past half decade. Again, these returns are not what they seem.

Lloyds is a dividend dynamo

The above figures do not include cash dividends – regular cash distributions paid by some companies to their shareholders. Here are the dividends per share paid by Black Horse Bank over the last five years:

financial year 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 total dividend 0.92p* 2.4p 2p 0.57p , 3.21p

For much of 2020–21 amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Bank of England prevented major British banks from paying dividends. Thus, Lloyds paid no dividends for its 2019 financial year. Later, it returned to distributing surplus cash for its 2020 financial year with a payout of 0.57p.

Overall, the UK banking giant has paid a dividend of 9.1pa a share over five years. This sits at more than a fifth (21.3%) of the current share price. Yet, in terms of total returns with dividends reinvested, Lloyds shares have barely made a move since late 2018.

I have Lloyds shares for a long time

At current levels, Lloyds stock offers a healthy cash yield of 5.9% per annum, which is comfortably covered by trailing earnings. That’s about 1.5 times Wider’s 4% annual dividend yield. FTSE 100 Index.

Disclosure: My wife and I bought into Lloyds in June 2022 at the share price of 43.7p. To date, we are sitting at a capital loss of 2.3% on paper. However, this is much more than our (reinvested) dividends to date.

What’s next for Lloyds share price: 30p or 60p? I strongly suspect it will be the latter – given that the price was within 5.67p of this milestone before March’s US banking crisis crashed financial shares. Again, I might be accused of ‘talking about my own book’, given that I already own Lloyds shares.

Ultimately, 2024 is set to be a tough year for financial firms, with the UK economy weakening and consumers struggling with higher interest rates and energy bills. Nevertheless, I am confident that the Lloyds share price will exceed 60p during my ownership!

Cliff D’Arcy has a financial interest in shares in Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK recommends Lloyds Banking Group. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations made in our membership services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

