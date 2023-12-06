What's next for Nio stock as deliveries lag rivals

Yantai, China – November 26, 2023 – Citizens learned about the ET5 model at a NIO Auto store in Yantai. , [+] Shandong province, China, November 26, 2023. (Photo credit should read CPhoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Future Publications via Getty Images

Chinese luxury electric vehicle maker Nio stock delivered 15,959 vehicles for November, representing a 12% increase from November 2022, though the number was slightly down on a sequential basis. While Nio didn’t say what drove its growth, the company likely benefited from higher sales of the updated ES6 SUV, which debuted in May, while price cuts made in Q2 also helped demand to some extent . Overall Nio has delivered 142,026 vehicles year-to-date in 2023, an increase of 33% from the previous year. Nio’s growth rate continues to lag meaningfully behind rivals that posted even stronger monthly deliveries. For example, Li Auto delivered a record 41,030 units, up nearly 2.7 times year-on-year, driven by strong demand for its three L-series models, which leveraged gasoline generators to extend the range of its EVs. Combines. Xpeng also sold a record 20,041 units, up 2.4 times from November 2022.

NIO stock has suffered a sharp 85% decline from the $50 level in early January 2021 to now around $7, compared to a roughly 25% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. Is. Notably, NIO stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -35% in 2021, -69% in 2022, and -27% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 20% in 2023. – it shows that NIO underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 It’s been tough for individual stocks in recent years – in good times and bad.

In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could NIO face a similar situation in 2021, 2022, and 2023? S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Nio stock has performed the worst against its competitors, declining nearly 25% year-to-date, and remains down more than 88% from the all-time highs seen in 2021. There are also concerns about global EV demand with most mainstream automakers. , including Volkswagen, Mercedes, Ford and GM, indicating less softness than expected. Automotive chip suppliers also marked weaker-than-expected offtake for automotive semiconductors for the fourth quarter. However, demand does not appear to be an issue in China at the moment, with total automotive sales for October up 10%, with battery electric vehicles accounting for close to 26% of total automotive sales. However, competition is increasing and has resulted in considerable price wars. Investors are concerned about Nio’s price cut, which hurt the average selling price and squeezed gross margins in recent quarters. In the June quarter, gross margin stood at just 1%, down from 13% in the year-ago quarter, although it appears that due to higher volumes, things may improve in the third quarter. Nio, for its part, guided for double-digit gross margins in Q3 and 15% margin in Q4. There were also reports that the company may cut its workforce by about 10% to reduce costs, although this may be partially offset by higher marketing spend as the company promotes the new vehicles. The stock is currently trading at less than 1.3x estimated 2023 revenues, which is well below other EV players like Tesla.

TSLA

And Lee Auto. See our analysis Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto: How do Chinese EV stocks compare? For a detailed look at how Nio stock compares to its rivals Li Auto and Xpeng.

NIO returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate