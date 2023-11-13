What’s next for Keurig Dr Pepper stock after rising 5% in a month amid a third-quarter blowout?

Ukraine – 2021/05/05: Keurig Dr Pepper logo of an American beverage company in this photo illustration , [+] Viewed on smartphone and PC screens. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Keurig Dr Pepper

kdp

(NYSE:KDP) reported its third-quarter results last month, in which revenue was in line and earnings were slightly above Street estimates, and we believe there is room for growth in KDP stock, as discussed below. Has been. The company reported revenue of $3.8 billion and adjusted profit of $0.48 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $3.8 billion in sales and $0.47 earnings per share. In this note, we discuss Keurig Dr. Pepper’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

KDP stock has seen little change, rising slightly from the $30 level in early January 2021 to around $30 now, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. Overall, KDP stock has underperformed relative to the index. Returns for the stock were 15% in 2021, -3% in 2022, and -13% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023 – indicating that KDP underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the consumer staples sector including WMT, PG and COST, and even to megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could KDP face a similar situation as in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? From a valuation perspective, KDP stock looks like it has room for growth. we guess Keurig Dr Pepper Review To be $37 per share, which represents an increase of 18% from its current level of $31. Our forecast is based on a 21x P/E multiple for KDP and expected earnings of $1.78 per share and on an adjusted basis for full year 2023. The 21x P/E ratio aligns with the stock’s last five-year average. The company reiterated its 2023 outlook, expecting sales growth of 5% to 6% and adjusted earnings growth of 6% to 7%.

Keurig Dr Pepper revenue of $3.8 billion in the third quarter was up 4% on a constant currency basis, driven by a 5.5% pricing gain, partially offset by 1.4% lower volume/mix. Looking at segments, US refreshment beverages sales grew 6%, International segment revenues increased 21%, while US coffee segment sales saw a 3% decline year-over-year. Keurig Dr Pepper’s adjusted operating margin fell 20 bps year-over-year to 25.9% in the third quarter. Its adjusted profit of $673 million in the third quarter represents an increase of 2.6% from the profit figure of $656 million in the previous year quarter. Adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share were up 4% year-over-year.

KDP stock is trading at just 3.0x Revenue versus its last three-year average of 4.1x Sales, and is likely to see higher levels going forward. However, investors should be aware of the potential risks. We believe price growth will moderate in the coming quarters and consumer spending may moderate due to a possible recession, which will weigh on overall sales growth.

While there is room for upside in KDP stock, it would be helpful to see how Keurig Dr Pepper Pierce Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

KDP returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate