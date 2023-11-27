What’s next for JetBlue stock after a 35% decline this year?

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 19: JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 prepares for takeoff in Los Angeles , [+] International Airport in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) gc images

After a 35% decline this year, jetblue airways stock (NASDAQ

NDAQ

:JBLU) Looks like it could see higher levels. Looking a little longer term, JBLU stock is down 78% from levels seen in late 2019. 1. The company’s P/S ratio, which fell 78% to 0.1x on the back of revenues from 0.7x in 2019, 2. Its average shares outstanding rose 16% to 333 million, partially offset by 3. 20% increase in jetblue airways revenue Up to $9.7 billion. Our interactive dashboard, Why did JetBlue Airways stock rise?There are more details.

Factors driving changes in JBLU stock price trefis

JBLU stock has suffered a sharp decline of 75% from the $15 level in early January 2021 to now around $4, compared to a nearly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. Is. Notably, JBLU stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -2% in 2021, -54% in 2022, and -35% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023. – it shows that JBLU underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To industrial giants including UNP, BA, and UPS, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT.

In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could JBLU face a similar situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023? S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? Based on its valuation, JBLU appears to have ample room for growth, as discussed below.

JetBlue earns its revenue primarily from commercial flight operations and other support services such as freight and mail. The growth in revenues in recent years can be attributed to the boom in demand for air travel, with passenger traffic and ticket yield increasing meaningfully over the years. JetBlue’s available seat miles decreased from 63.8 million in 2019 to 32.7 million in 2020, reaching 68.0 million in the trailing twelve-month period. The company’s passenger revenue per average seat mile fell from 12.20 cents in 2019 to 8.36 cents in 2020, now rising to 13.29 cents. Demand for air travel is expected to remain high in the near future, which bodes well for JetBlue in the near future. However, the average ticket price has also decreased this year while total capacity has expanded. PRASM was at 14.89 cents in Q3’23, representing a 14% decline year-on-year. JetBlue’s operating margin before the pandemic was 9.5% in 2019, and it fell to -63.2% in 2020 before rising to -4.6% in 2022. Our JetBlue Airways Operating Income Comparison There are more details in the dashboard.

Looking at valuation, we find that JBLU stock has more room for growth. we guess JetBlue Airways valuation $5 per share, about 20% above the current market price. JetBlue’s stock has declined for nearly a year due to concerns over its proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

save

, JetBlue and Spirit agreed to merge last year in a deal worth $3.8 billion. However, earlier this year, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the proposed merger of JetBlue and Spirit, saying it would increase fares. [1]

While JBLU stock appears to have more room for growth, it’s useful to see how JetBlue Airways counterpart Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

JBLU returns compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate