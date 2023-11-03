What’s next for Estée Lauder stock after its 19% decline earlier this week?

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – AUGUST 04: South Korean actress and singer Jun Hyo-seong attends a photo call , [+] For the “Estée Lauder Lounge” pop-up store opening event at Seongsu Infomal Square in Seoul, South Korea on August 04, 2023. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) Imagines via Getty Images

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) reported its Q1’24 results earlier this week (the fiscal year ends in June), with revenue meeting and earnings beating Street estimates. However, the stock fell 19% after the earnings release due to weak guidance. The company reported revenue of $3.5 billion and an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $3.5 billion in sales and a loss of $0.22 per share. In this note, we discuss Estée Lauder’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results and valuation.

EL stock has suffered a sharp 60% decline from the $265 level in early January 2021 to now around $105, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. Is. However, the decline in EL stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 39% in 2021, -33% in 2022, and -58% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 11% in 2023 – indicating that EL underperforms S&P In 2022 and 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could EL face a similar situation in 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? From a valuation perspective, EL stock looks attractive. we guess Estée Lauder’s evaluation To be $159 per share, which represents a significant increase of 52% from the current level of $105. At its current level, EL stock is trading at just 2.4x of its forward revenue compared to its last three-year average of 6.4x. This recent decline in EL stock can be attributed to a significant cut to its fiscal 2024 guidance, with revenues now expected to be between 2% down and 1% up from fiscal 2023. Earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.17 and $2.42, reflecting a meaningful decline from the $3.45 figure in fiscal 2023 and well below the consensus estimate of $3.62.

Estée Lauder’s revenue of $3.5 billion in the first quarter was down 10% year over year. The company reported a 5% increase in fragrance and 1% sales growth in makeup, but this was offset by a 22% decline in skin care and a 6% decline in hair care sales. This is due to weak consumer spending environment in Asia and slower than expected demand growth. Gross margin fell 440 bps compared to the year-ago quarter due to lower sales and higher costs, and operating margin fell 1400 bps. The company’s adjusted EPS stood at $0.11 vs. $1.37 in Q1 2023, representing a sharp decline of 92%.

Given the significant decline of 58% YTD, EL stock looks attractive at 2.4x forward sales, and in our view, investors would be better off picking it up for solid long-term gains. That said, weak demand in Asia, higher costs and the impact of a potential recession on Estée Lauder’s business are key risk factors to achieving these gains.

