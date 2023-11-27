What’s Next for Deere Stock After Downbeat Guidance for 2024, Down 4% This Week?

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 10: A tourist poses for a photo with a John Deere harvester , [+] The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, China on November 10, 2023. The 6th CIIE will conclude in Shanghai on November 10. (Photo by Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images) China News Service via Getty Images

Deere (NYSE:DE) recently reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (fiscal year ending in October) results, with revenue and earnings well above our estimates, but we believe DE The stock has little room for upside, as discussed below. The company reported revenue of $15.4 billion and adjusted earnings of $8.26 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $13.7 billion in sales and $7.47 earnings per share. In this note, we discuss Deere’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

DE stock has shown a strong gain of 35% from the $270 level in early January 2021 to now around $370, compared to a roughly 20% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. However, the growth in DE stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 27% in 2021, 25% in 2022 and -14% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that DE underperforms S&P In 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could DE face a situation like 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? From a valuation perspective, DE stock looks like it has the potential to see higher highs. Now we guess Deere’s evaluation To be $417 per share (compared to $475 previously), which is only 12% more than its current price of about $370. Our forecast is based on a 14x P/E multiple for DE and expected earnings of $28.75 on a per share basis for full fiscal 2024. The 14x P/E ratio aligns with the stock’s last three-year average. The company provided a gloomy outlook for 2024, with revenues falling by at least 10% for all segments and earnings projected to be in the range of $7.75 billion and $8.25 billion, well above the consensus estimate of $9.3 billion. is less.

Deere’s revenue of $15.4 billion in the fourth quarter was down 1% year over year due to an 11% increase in construction and forestry segment sales, a 13% decline in small farm and turf sales and a 6% decline in production and precision agriculture revenue. The decline was more than. , The company continued to benefit from a strong pricing environment, but farm equipment volumes declined. Deere’s profit of $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 represents a 5% increase from the prior year quarter’s profit figure of $2.2 billion, led by higher operating margins across all segments, primarily production and precision agriculture, In which an increase of 300 bps was seen year-on-year. Earnings per share of $8.26 were up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $7.44, boosted by a 5% decline in total shares outstanding amid share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Deere expects double-digit sales declines across all of its manufacturing segments in 2024. This can be attributed to the decline in agricultural income. US farm income is expected to decline 25% in 2023 after a sharp increase of 31% in 2022. Deere’s business is cyclical, and its sales volume is now expected to enter the mid-cycle level after reaching a cyclical peak this year. Overall, we believe investors would be better off looking at other sector competitors for greater long-term returns.

