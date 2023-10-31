What’s next for Corning stock after falling 13% in a month?

Ukraine – 2021/10/09: In this photo illustration the Corning Incorporated logo is seen displayed on a , [+] Smartphone and in the background. (Photo illustration by Igor Golovaniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NYSE:GLW) recently reported its third quarter results, in which revenue and earnings fell below Street estimates. While GLW stock is trading at 1.7x sales, lower than the last five-year average of 2.4x, a slight decline in the valuation multiple is reasonable given Corning’s declining sales, a trend that is expected to continue in the near term.

Corning reported revenue of $3.2 billion, marking a 9% decline from the year-ago period. Core sales came in at $3.5 billion, slightly below Street expectations. Its adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share also fell short of the consensus estimate of $0.47. In this note, we discuss Corning’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

GLW stock has suffered a notable 30% decline from the $35 level in early January 2021 to now around $25, compared to a roughly 10% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period . However, the decline in GLW stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 3% in 2021, -14% in 2022, and -17% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 7% in 2023 – indicating that GLW underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could GLW face a similar situation as in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? From a valuation perspective, GLW stock looks like it has room for growth. we guess Corning’s valuation That’s $31 per share, which is about 17% higher than the current level of $27. Our forecast is based on an 18x P/E multiple for GLW and estimated earnings of $1.71 per share and on an adjusted basis for full-year 2023. The company expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.70 and $1.75. 2023. The 18x P/E multiple compares to an average of 19x over the last four years. We have reduced the valuation multiple amid Corning’s declining sales and weak demand outlook for its business segments including displays and optical communications.

Corning’s revenue of $3.2 billion was down 9% due to a 30% decline in optical communications sales amid fewer orders from mobile carriers. The company saw its profit margin contract by 90 bps to 7.5% in Q3. Lower revenue and margin contraction resulted in earnings of $0.45 per share and on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.51 per share in the year-ago period.

