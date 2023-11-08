What’s next for China’s infant formula market?

On the eve of announcing its nine-month sales results, the world’s largest food group quietly revealed plans to close an infant formula manufacturing plant and R&D center in Limerick, Ireland. The factory, which employs 542 people, produces formulas specifically for export to markets in Greater China and Asia.

“Clearly, birth rates are declining around the world; The birth rate in China is very low,” Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider responded during a press conference the next day. “Relatively speaking, we are making good progress in China when it comes to restoring our market shares

“No one can deny the fact that compared to the manufacturing set-up we were building many years ago, today’s global demand is not what it used to be.

“And so it was about rebalancing, it was about meeting the specific demands of Chinese consumers where clearly there is growing interest in locally made products and that’s what’s behind the plan that we outlined yesterday “

Nestle’s plans for the Wyeth Nutrition infant formula factory – which it acquired as part of the Pfizer Nutrition acquisition in 2012 – will not end with its possible closure. The multinational company is proposing to transfer R&D work from Ireland to two existing facilities – Suzhou, Mainland China and Konolfingen, Switzerland. This is a clear indication that the CPG giant is looking to enhance its research and development capabilities across various disciplines.

China’s infant formula market: entry barriers and consolidation potential

China is the dominant force in the global infant nutrition market, with approximately 900,000 tons of powdered milk sold each year. The country’s birth rate has declined over the past five years, reaching a record low of 1.09 in 2022 (in comparison, at its peak in 1963, it was 7.51, and 1.81 in 2017, marking the beginning of a steady decline). It was the last year before. The Chinese National Bureau of Statistics estimates that 9.6 million newborns were recorded in 2022, compared to 18 million in 2016, and the number is projected to fall to less than 9 million in 2023. Industry insiders argue that policies aimed at preventing overpopulation in China have led to this negative trend, but China is not far behind when it comes to declining birth rates – neighboring Japan and the South Korea has the lowest rates in the region, while global fertility rates have also halved over the past 50 years, according to World Bank data. In 2023, about 2.3 children are being born per woman, compared to 5.3 in 1963.

However, the rapid tightening of regulatory standards in China over the past 7 years has led to a direct contraction of the market – and more small and medium-sized players may be driven out of the market in the coming years.

Michelle Huang, consumer food analyst at Rabobank, said infant milk formula product registrations declined from 2016 to 2021 after the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) required all domestic and foreign infant formula companies to register. “Each manufacturer was limited to three brands for Phase 1, 2 and 3 formulas, for a total of nine products, which were valid for five years. After the implementation of the new policy, IMF product registrations declined by approximately 40% from 2016 to 2021.

In 2023, new national standards on the content of milk formula ingredients implemented in February raise even higher barriers to entry. The main changes include modifying the minimum and maximum levels of protein and nutrients such as selenium, manganese and choline, and restrictions on sugars, sucrose and fructose. Huang told us that as of the beginning of September 2023, only about 827 products of 308 brands from 70 dairy companies had successfully completed product re-registration.

“Regulatory changes have been promoting consolidation over the past few years, with the share of the top five players increasing from 37% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2022,” Huang said. “In 2023, we expect market consolidation to accelerate, as many small and medium-sized brands will exit the market given the cost and time of registration. They cannot continue normal production without re-registration.

But it is not just SMEs that could suffer negative consequences from an increasingly stringent regulatory landscape. Australia’s A2 Milk Co., a major player in the Chinese IMF market, saw its shares fall due to delays in regulatory approval until the company receives approval for its Formula Phase 1, 2 and 3 products in June 2023 after two years of work. Has not received approval from CFDA. , Speaking to the Australian Financial Review, chief executive David Bortolussi said the company’s strategy ‘is focused on realizing the full potential of the business in China in the infant milk formula category.’ “We are quite fortunate that we are performing well, investing in our business, our brand and our presence in China and gaining significant share. Therefore, we are confident that we will continue to gain share going forward.”

New channels and product differentiation

Commenting on potential next steps by IMF makers, Rabobank’s Huang said: “The IMF market is already a crowded space, with competition intensifying over the past few years. Growth strategies of IMF players are likely to include increasing market share for existing products through new channels or product differentiation and horizontal expansion through geographic diversification – for example, expansion into areas with nascent income and growth – or portfolio diversification, for example adult and/or therapeutic nutrition.”

In recent months, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, the ingredient arm of Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina, told DairyReporter that it was ‘expanding the development of its dairy-derived early life nutrition ingredients through a new ingredient portfolio to strengthen products for children. Was looking for ‘pocket’. Aged 3 years and above. Example solutions include galacto-oligosaccharides to enrich powdered milk drinks, or MFGM ingredients to fortify drinkable yogurt.

The company claimed there is a growing focus on nutritional products for young children, a trend that could provide new opportunities for early life nutrition firms. “Ultimately, this market is driven by demographics, and we do not expect any increase in the world’s birth rates in the near future,” said Timo Faber, global marketing head, early life nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients. “The infant milk formula market is still very large, but the future potential extends beyond that.”

New Zealand dairy cooperative Fonterra is also exploring new opportunities for its dairy-derived ingredients in China through the NZMP and Nutiani brands. The latter launches in 2022 with a global focus, including China, and aims to strengthen the co-operative’s holdings in the everyday and medical nutrition sectors. Meanwhile, NZMP China offers a range of solutions for F&B and nutrition applications alike.

To strengthen its position against increasingly dominant local players, Danone is reorganizing its China assets, including divesting its Mennghui shares and acquiring the Dumex Baby Food infant milk unit from milk powder maker Yashili International Holdings. Involves repurchasing. Danone described the Chinese market as ‘highly strategic’ for the firm and said acquiring the IMF unit would allow the multinational to ‘further expand its capacity to manufacture infant milk formula products locally’. The company also announced at the Growth Asia Summit 2023 that it will launch a new infant formula containing drops that closely mimic the structure of human milk fat globules.

France-based Lactalis Group also opened a Chinese ingredients subsidiary in 2019, saying the move was part of its plan to support customer growth in key markets, infant nutrition and dairy products. Lactalis also entered the pharmaceutical-grade lactose market this month with the launch of the brand Lactalis Ingredients Pharma and a new range of milled and sieved lactose monohydrate.

Edited 8 November 2023 14:53GMT to correct formatting errors

Source: www.dairyreporter.com