What’s next for Bitcoin as there are 21 thousand blocks left to be mined until the halving?

As optimism returns to the cryptocurrency market with its representative asset, Bitcoin (BTC), surpassing the $38,000 threshold and establishing itself above it, more good news may be coming, given that miners There are only 21,000 BTC blocks left to mine. Next stop event.

Notably, as the Bitcoin halving takes place in April 2024, with only 21,000 blocks left, the real value, i.e., the average purchase price of all BTC, may increase according to a chart pattern analysis shared by the cryptocurrency expert. . Root in one x post On 30th November.

In fact, historical trends show that the cycle bottom for the leading decentralized finance (DeFi) asset typically occurs at 80,000 – 75,000 blocks remaining, after which the price rises steadily until the halving and then the cycle peak and even That moves towards all-time high (ATH).

Bitcoin remains blocked until it is halved based on real value. Source: Root

Also worth noting is the prediction of a pseudonymous crypto trading analyst aiming for around $250,000 after the Bitcoin halving. merchant tardigrade Also, who recently shared an expectation that Bitcoin could rise to $50,000 as the event approaches, after which it could rise to $250,000 and above.

bitcoin price analysis

Meanwhile, at press time Bitcoin was changing hands at a price of $38,627, registering a rise of 2.33% over the past 24 hours, as well as a rise of 2.66% over the past seven days and a more significant gain of 12.15% on its monthly basis. done. Chart, as of December 1.

Bitcoin 30-day price chart. Source: finbold

All things considered, halving events usually trigger a bullish uptick for the price of the first crypto asset, and the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Occurs in conjunction with anticipated approvals. , could send this asset towards a new ATH.

