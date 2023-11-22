What’s next for Alibaba stock, down 65% since 2021?

Lisbon, Portugal – 2023/11/14: Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com, addresses the audience , [+] First day of Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon. (Photo by Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant Alibaba’s stock fell nearly 6% last week and is also down 12% year-to-date, significantly underperforming broader tech indices. There have been some developments for Alibaba in recent weeks. First, the company posted a relatively mixed set of Q2 FY’24 results. While revenue missed estimates, rising 9% year over year to RMB 224.8 billion (about $31 billion), earnings were better than expected by RMB 40.2 billion ($5.5 billion), or $2.14 per American depositary share. All major business segments of the company grew year-on-year, although the growth rate slowed significantly compared to Q1. Separately, Alibaba also announced it would cancel plans to close its cloud unit, citing that the recent extension of US restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductor chips was hurting the business. The aim of the spin-off was to unlock value for investors, as the cloud segment included cloud computing and artificial intelligence businesses, two high-profile and growing businesses. Furthermore, the cloud spinoff was seen as an important step towards Alibaba’s plans to restructure its individual business groups (including e-commerce, media and food delivery, logistics) into a holding company through an IPO. . This restructuring was seen as helping to reduce the overall group discount placed on Alibaba’s stock and allowing investors to better value the businesses individually. Scraping now may indicate that things are not going as expected.

Amidst the current backdrop, BABA stock has suffered a sharp decline of 65% from the $235 level in early January 2021 to now around $80, compared to about 20% for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. There has been an increase. Notably, BABA stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -49% in 2021, -26% in 2022, and -12% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 18% in 2023. – it shows that BABA underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To information technology giants including AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could BABA face a similar situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

That being said, we remain positive on Alibaba stock at current levels. Alibaba stock has performed poorly over the past few years primarily due to regulatory issues related to Alibaba subsidiary and digital payments services leader Ant Group. However, these issues may be largely in the rear view mirror after Alibaba paid a massive fine, with China’s Central Bank noting earlier this year that the domestic tech industry would see “generalized supervision” going forward. This is giving investors confidence that China is ending its nearly three-year-long crackdown on technology companies, relieving much of the pressure on big tech stocks like Alibaba. There have also been some positive developments on the macroeconomic front. While the country’s real estate sector crisis remains a concern for the broader stock market, China reported better-than-expected retail sales and industrial figures for October. This is a positive thing for e-commerce players like Alibaba. Alibaba’s valuation is also attractive. At the current market price of approximately $78 per share, BABA stock trades at 9x forward earnings, which is very fair in our view. Alibaba’s overall valuation is much more favorable than that of US e-commerce giant Amazon

AMZN

, which trades at about 55 times forward earnings, with similar near-term revenue growth projections and a weaker cash flow profile. Although the risks to Chinese stocks are generally higher given potential regulatory and political concerns, we still believe such a wide difference in valuation may not be justified. we guess Alibaba’s valuation At around $122 per share that represents a significant upside from the market value. See our analysis Alibaba’s revenue For more information on how Alibaba’s revenues are likely to trend.

