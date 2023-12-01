What's new for NFTs in Ethereum? Aqui esta o que os dados diezem

You got the chance to review NFTs and DeFi on Ethereum.

After buying a large amount of ETH, we continued.

hey ethereum [ETH] The last step was a new experiment for tokenized NFTs (NFTs) and DeFi (DeFi) funding, which was really cool.

Este crescendo na atividade de rede seg u long period de declinio, cuando o volume de vendas de NFT eo valor Total Blockade (TVL) do defi despancarum para novos minimos.

NFT and DeFi ecosystem in Ethereum

In November, NFT and Ethereum registrations were worth US$348.61 million, according to CryptoSlam.

The details of an AMBCrypto are that you have to make a registration for the fever in advance and not register any sales volume for more than a year (mensal).

For relevance, Ethereum recorded a sales amount of US$949.49 million on NFTs. Nothing else, but I guess I had pessimistic feelings about crypto, there was no first quarter and a separate advertisement of NFTs was released.

NFTGO has a large capital infusion which prompts the NFT to pay out US$10 in 20 days and reflects its current trend.

Entre fevereiro e outbro, o volume de vendas de NFT no Ethereum CAU 82%. Neither, nor in the face of an exaggerated NFT advertisement, was I advised to try something new in November.

No money, NFTs account for 39% of the total capitalization. Espelhando crescendo do Mercado Geral, o volume de vendas mensais da Ethereum oumentau 108%.

Related to vertical DeFi, TVL was also increased. 1º e 30th November or TVL needs to be paid at a lower price of 15%.

TVL got the chance to spend US$26.64 in one day, the first in a single day.

Maas ha um porem…

Following the hyperbolic efforts of NFT and DeFi, figure out the number of potential benefits ETH has to offer and get real proof of where altcoins can be found.

CryptoQuant’s pseudonym, Nino, has been given a proposal to increase NFT and DeFi activism by making a large payment to Ethereum (SD) and completing major transactions of ETH.

This means that there are many ways for ETH’s momentum to change. In other words, there have been a lot more transactions than the grandeur you have and are in existence.

Quantos Sao 1.10.100 ETH Velem Hoje?

Suggesting the historical history of ETH, Nino this:

“During the period last years, while seeking a certificate for DeFi and NFT, you were required to provide a certificate of ETH. “Before you become more unstable than you already are.”

Out of curiosity, before confirming the activation of NFT and DeFi, let’s continue a small offering. Most of Ultrassom.dinheiro’s 32.012 tokens ETH worth no more than US$66,95 million, no circulars were withdrawn until the last day.

Source: etopsaber.com