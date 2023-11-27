What’s it like to live in a tiny house in your parents’ backyard

Veldhuis has been living in her tiny house for about 11 months now. Courtesy of Veerle Veldhuis.

Veerle Veldhuis, 24, dropped out of university and moved back into her parents’ home in March 2022.

After looking at options for finding her own place, she decided to buy and renovate a small house.

She now lives in her parents’ backyard and doesn’t have to pay rent.

As noted, this essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Veerle Veldhuis, 24, of the Netherlands, about her tiny house in her parents’ backyard. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

I live in a small house of seven square meters in my parents’ backyard.

After staying in the university for almost two and a half years, I came back to his house in March 2022. I struggled with my mental health and realized that being at university was no longer beneficial and that I was pushing myself too far beyond my limits. It was time for a change.

After deciding to move away from university, I moved back to my parents’ house. I always thought of it as a temporary solution.

Therapy helped me realize how much I needed my own space. I first started looking at the nearby houses. I looked into housing associations and private rentals, but they were expensive and there weren’t many available in the area.

Last summer, I was in England on vacation, and I loved staying in a tiny house for four nights. From that time on, the idea of ​​living in a tiny house was on my mind.

Last November, I found an old tiny house online, and I bought it with some financial help from my parents for 1,800.40 euros, or about $1,963.

The small house in Veldhuis at the beginning of the renovation process. Courtesy of Veerle Veldhuis

I had heard from some people who lived in the area that the local government was quite strict about tiny houses. The easiest option was to put it on our own property, so my parents and I decided to put it in our backyard.

I have been living here for about 11 months now. It comes with some challenges, but it’s been good.

We tried to renovate a tiny house as cheaply as possible

I thought an unfurnished tiny house was affordable, but it turned out it was expensive because of its location. The external structure was fine but the floor was completely wet and slightly rotten.

I started planning what it would look like on the inside even before I bought it. My parents and I looked at the materials we needed to purchase and they – along with some friends – helped me renovate the house.

Veldhuis is sanding the walls during her tiny house renovation. Courtesy of Veerle Veldhuis.

We were trying to renovate as cheaply as possible. Initially, I thought I would spend about 1,000 euros, but in the end, the amount more than doubled.

We used a lot of materials we had on hand and tried to get free things we didn’t have that were old. We used wood found in the trash to make window frames and installed a wooden kitchen countertop stored in the shed.

It took us about two months to complete the renovation and I moved in at the beginning of January.

One day, I woke up to find the remaining tea in my cup frozen. I was really not used to living in such a cold place during winter and turning off my heater at night. Now, I even turn on my heater at night – if it’s cold.

I have a kitchen, a bed, and a living room, but I don’t have a toilet or shower. In my dream tiny house, I would have a toilet because I don’t always like to use my parents’ toilet – especially at night.

Veldhuis moved into her smaller home in January. Courtesy of Veerle Veldhuis

I don’t have to worry about not having enough money to pay the rent

Having my own space has been helpful for my mental health because I don’t always have to pay attention to who is around me and can do whatever I want.

I also enjoy being close to my parents and not being completely alone.

Veldhuis told Insider that living in a tiny house has helped her mental health. Courtesy of Veerle Veldhuis

On Instagram, I’ve seen some people say that they think I’m not really living independently and basically have a playhouse in my parents’ backyard. But I will say that the reaction to my content has been mostly positive.

I guess I’m quite lucky: Not everyone’s parents have a big enough backyard to build a tiny house.

When I left university, I was paying around 419 euros in rent per month. I don’t pay rent to my parents, but we have agreed that I will give them 60 euros per month to cover expenses like electricity and water.

I can save more money and don’t have to worry about rent.

Now, I work on a care farm where people with disabilities can live and work with farmers, and I plan to finish my studies next academic year. I am thinking of moving closer to my university with my own small house.

Overall, I am comfortable. I built and renovated my own place, so it really feels like my home. Living in a small space feels very comfortable and safe.

WATCH NOW: Insider Inc.’s popular videos.

It’s loading…

Source: www.insider.com