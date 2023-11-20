What’s in store for 2024? Innovation in B2C and B2B Fintech solutions

chief executive officer IntellectSoft,

getty

What are we going to see in terms of fintech innovations in 2024? Experts suggest we should be prepared to expect a variety of customer-facing and B2B fintech solutions for the rest of this year and into next as businesses take advantage of the many new capabilities of AI systems and machine learning programs .

When you analyze the fintech sector and when these new services and systems enter the market, you’re likely to see something in the news.

Banking as a Service

The idea of ​​Banking as a Service (BaaS) is related to the core principle of web-delivered software. It also relates to the idea of ​​embedded finance, where a banking component would be built into non-banking sites through modularly designed applications.

Banking as a service has applications for both customer-facing and B2B systems. We will see many B2C solutions leading into websites that can help people complete personal banking tasks online with a simple, user-friendly interface, for example, where a retail site has a landing page, a fintech on product The payment function can be on the page or in the mobile app. The single-click system will be properly branded, streamlined and tailored for the end customer audience, and make all types of transactions from big-ticket purchases to routine membership management much easier and less labor-intensive for the average consumer. Will make it deeper.

automation in services

One type of B2B fintech solution that is going to become prominent is the ability for a selling company to receive an emblazon for a customer.

We know that AI and ML are moving the goalposts when it comes to design and management. But companies don’t always have the internal talent and expertise to take advantage of this, so vendors are going to offer some type of ERP system to help with business process optimization and all the other things around that principle. These options are likely to boost productivity and create efficiencies in significant ways that could be game-changers for many companies.

AR/AP Automation

You can talk about offering automation for accounts payable and accounts receivable in the same way we consider vendors optimizing these two processes for customers. But, this type of optimization will be based on AI/ML and decision support, where services help business leaders move forward.

We are likely to continue to see AI and machine learning drive automated payments principles. Another way to talk about this is with integrated payment services that could replace some of the legacy payment convenience services that we saw disrupted and strengthened over the last decade.

In fact, there is one thing to be said here: You could call embedded finance payment services 2.0, because these types of systems build a function on top of the payment service functions that websites are already using when they Integrate new tools.

Those first payment services created gateways that promoted e-commerce and online banking through the ability to create payments as a pipeline. Embedded finance and banking as a service take this several steps further – client companies can actually design their own interfaces directly with vendor support. This is going to be a powerful set of fintech applications in tomorrow’s commercial finance world.

debt management

This service has applications on the B2C side as well as the B2B side. But, many experts are looking at where vendors will help enterprise customers with business credit management.

Again, credit is the lifeblood of modern business. Data may be its most important asset, but credit is likely to be one of its most important operational concerns.

Therefore, new credit management services may consider outsourcing the process of obtaining credit, building financial runway, and using fintech to optimize and scale these processes.

personal finance management

It is entirely in the B2C sector. Here, companies can consider creating services that help individual users better understand personal finance and manage their personal finance tasks.

This is where the opportunities for new banking as a service emerge. Through websites, mobile applications, and other channels, companies may consider offering new fintech services focused on helping individual users plan their own finances in more informed and efficient ways – using AI and ML programs. With lots of insight to be driven through.

All this can be presented to us in digestible and user-friendly ways based on the accessible use of AI/ML in the FinTech sector. As the business world discovers the power of fintech, look for all kinds of new functionalities across the web, mobile devices, and elsewhere. As mentioned, banking as a service will be a key component, and many digital interfaces will use embedded finance. The survey results show how engaged consumers and business users are in seeking these services.

How to adapt?

To thrive in this emerging landscape, companies in the fintech, technology and finance sectors must prioritize several key aspects.

First, a customer-centric approach is paramount. The backend infrastructure of financial services is becoming more and more complex. However, users should not feel like they are dealing with a cumbersome and inefficient system. Also, you can try to increase customers’ awareness of personal finance strategies instead of oversimplifying banking apps. Implementing in-app personal finance management tools can help.

When it comes to automation, you may want to think about incorporating AI-powered fraud detection or chatbots to increase operational efficiency. For best results, complement this automation with human expertise, as AI is not yet fully developed to make critical decisions.

Last but not least, promote your partnerships to promote the broader ecosystem of financial services. This will help you remain resilient in the face of potential disruptions.

To excel in the dynamic fintech landscape of 2024, businesses must prioritize innovation and customer-centricity while embracing automation and adaptability.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?