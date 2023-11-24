What’s happening with the Indian Rupee vs Dollar (USD/INR)?

Amidst India’s strong economic growth, a worrying trend has emerged as the national currency, Rupee (INR), has been facing a continuous decline against the US Dollar (USD) in recent months.

Despite the country’s thriving economy, a confluence of factors including a rise in US treasury yields and ‘prolonged high’ interest rates have contributed to the rupee’s depreciation against the greenback.

This respective trajectory took a sharp turn on Friday, November 24, when the rupee hit a fresh record low against the greenback, and closed at 83.37 – 0.03% lower than the previous session’s close.

USD/INR 1-day price chart. Source: Trading View

The currency’s struggles are evident in its narrow daily range and 0.1% weekly decline, marking a challenging period for India’s monetary stability.

Bad session for Asian currencies

The rupee’s latest fall was partly due to increased demand for the greenback from importers and general weakness seen in Asian currencies.

The South Korean won, the Taiwanese dollar, and the Thai baht all saw significant declines on the day.

Global banks were seen bidding up the US dollar on Friday, according to a foreign exchange (forex) trader, a move likely made on behalf of custodial clients.

As a result, the rupee has become “sticky in the region of 5-10 paise around 83.30”, the trader said.

Looking ahead, the Indian rupee is expected to remain range-bound, although a small depreciation should not be ruled out, said Dilip Parmar, forex analyst at HDFC Securities.

On the other hand, Nuwama Alternative and Quantitative Research suggested that the rupee could be supported in the coming week by equity inflows of around $1.5 billion linked to the rebalancing of the MSCI indices taking effect from November 30.

Start trading Forex and Stock CFDs today with Plus500 – Regulated Broker with no commission

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com