What’s going on with TSLA? A big jump in prices is looming

As a company, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been at the center of investors’ attention for many years. On the one hand, it represents the world’s most recognized EV manufacturer, run by one of the world’s most recognized billionaires.

On the other hand, many have assessed the company as a big tech company, not a carmaker – including Musk himself. claim of The former on at least one occasion.

No matter the stock market’s sentiment toward the EV maker, the numbers paint a conclusive but curious picture. Throughout 2020, Tesla delivered approximately 499 million vehicles and made $31.5 billion in revenue. In the first three quarters of 2023, the company delivered more than 1.3 million vehicles and has already generated more than $72 billion in revenue.

Tesla’s earnings per share and profit are similarly projected to increase from $0.24 to $3.14 and $782 million to $11 billion between 2020 and 2023, respectively. Despite the undeniable growth, the EV maker’s share price is about the same as it was at the time of publication – around $220 at the end of 2020.

Will TSLA rise to reflect production growth?

The striking discrepancy between Tesla’s production and revenue growth between 2020 and 2023 and the apparent stagnation of its share price and market capitalization have raised questions about whether the EV maker’s stock is bound to rise multifold.

Unfortunately, the future of Tesla’s stock remains a highly controversial topic. Based on data from tiprankWall Street analysts themselves are highly divided on how it will perform over the next 12 months.

The average estimate reflects a bullish sentiment – ​​although this does not reflect revenue and production growth – and shares are priced at $248.93. However, it is important to note that the difference between the highest and lowest estimates is very large and ranges from $85 per share to $380 per share.

Analysts’ 12-Month Forecast for TSLA. Source: TipRanks

One reason for the apparent stagnation in the value of Tesla shares is that both bulls and bears have quite strong arguments.

The bear case for Tesla

As mentioned above, many have argued for years that Tesla is overpriced, with Elon Musk himself expressing his opinion in 2020 on Had reduced.

This stance is further reinforced by another relatively common opinion that the company should be viewed not as a technology company but as a car manufacturing giant – an argument that has gained legitimacy in recent years because Other, more traditional companies have begun designing and producing electric vehicles.

Should Tesla form more alliances with other car companies, its stock could realistically meet even the most bearish expectations and hit $10 — like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and BMW (ETR: BMW). Could fall in the range between $100.

In addition to the widespread discussion over how Tesla should actually be classified, the company is facing a number of difficulties throughout 2023. The EV market has been overall bearish, and the company’s Q3 earnings report is widely considered disappointing.

A common issue raised by Tesla’s opponents is that there have been reports of spontaneous combustion in its vehicles at times. According to tesla fireA website that tracks all verified incidents of fire involving Tesla vehicles has tallied more than 20 such incidents so far in 2023.

However, it’s important to note that while news covering events like this has an impact on Tesla’s image – and by extension its stock price – the EV maker’s machines don’t cost much more or less than other manufacturers. . They often make headlines because of the company’s prominence.

Bull case for Tesla

Despite the issues and concerns, there certainly remains a strong case for Tesla bulls. No matter where a company falls between a technology company and a car manufacturer, the EV maker has always held an important position at the forefront of electric vehicle innovation.

This is perhaps best exemplified by the relatively widespread adoption of Tesla infrastructure by other players in the industry. For example, another EV maker, Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), joined Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). Additionally, on November 13, the UK’s Easy Petrol Station Group announced it would acquire Tesla’s ultra-fast chargers to boost its network.

Additionally, Tesla recently made a breakthrough in the manufacturing process itself, with news that it is likely to begin production of the new €25,000 model at its Berlin plant.

It’s also possible that as Tesla gets closer to reaching an agreement with the Indian government, it will enter the large, emerging EV market, which would significantly reduce the country’s tariffs, according to a financial Times Report of 13 November.

Finally, it’s important not to look at Tesla’s share price in a vacuum. While this is similar to values ​​seen at the end of 2020, the company has achieved notable growth throughout the year and is up more than 100% since the beginning of the year.

Additionally, it is handling the EV market downturn comparatively well, with Tesla maintaining its target of 1.8 million vehicles.

Tesla Stock Price Analysis

Whatever the future holds for the EV maker, its share price stands at $223.71 at the time of publication. It rose 4.22% in the last 24 hours. Its numbers from last month – largely due to the aforementioned Q3 report – are somewhat weak, and the company declined 11.90%.

TSLA 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Nevertheless, Tesla has experienced significant growth since January 1 and is up 106.95%. It has a market capitalization of $711 billion at the time of publication – slightly above 2020 levels, but well below the 2021 high of more than $1 trillion.

