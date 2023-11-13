What’s going on with the Indian Rupee vs Dollar (USD/INR)?

Earlier this year, the US dollar (USD) hit a record high of 83.44 against the Indian rupee (INR). The greenback significantly strengthened its position, driven by a confluence of factors including falling oil prices and bullish announcements from the Federal Reserve.

Although the rupee has gained some strength, it remains much weaker against the US dollar than it was a year ago.

What’s the latest on USD/INR?

On Monday, November 13, the rupee closed almost flat against the dollar as traders avoided entering sizable positions heading into the holiday week on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would step down to curb any volatility in the national currency. Will intervene.

Thus, the USD/INR pair closed at 83.33, while the previous close was at 83.34. The rupee moved within a tight range of just 4 paise during Monday’s session.

USD/INR 1-day chart. Source: Google

On Friday, November 10, the rupee fell to a low of 83.42 following a technical system glitch. According to traders, India’s central bank took steps to boost the INR.

Market participants remain cautious as they await the latest US inflation report, due out on Tuesday. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will provide more signals to traders, while India’s financial markets will remain closed on the same day due to national holiday.

Economists expect US headline prices to rise 0.1% month-on-month in October due to lower energy prices. With this, the core consumer price index (CPI) is estimated to increase by 0.3% month-on-month and 4.1% year-on-year.

Analysts’ views on USD/INR

State-owned banks were supplying dollars in the spot market on Monday, however, traders argued it was difficult to determine whether it was for their customers or for the RBI.

“Since October, the rupee has remained in a record low volatility range – which is the central bank’s main goal.” said Dilip Parmar, foreign exchange (forex) analyst at HDFC Securities.

Parmar said that, as long as volatility remains low and the window for banks to enter new positions remains open, INR may continue to trade in the 83.00-83.60 range.

Start trading Forex and Stock CFDs today with Plus500 – Regulated Broker with no commission

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com