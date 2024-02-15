What’s going on with Hindustan Unilever shares today?

shares of Hindustan Unilever Palm oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday despite talks to sign a palm oil deal with the Andhra Pradesh government.

What happened: Andhra Pradesh government and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) are discussing a possible partnership to boost palm oil production. The collaboration is expected to create over 1,000 jobs directly and indirectly through the establishment of palm plantations and an oil mill.

Palm oil is widely used in various industries from food to personal care, making India the world’s largest importer of the commodity. The government sees this collaboration as a way to attract investment, benefit farmers and reduce dependence on palm oil imports.

why it matters: HUL plans to tie up with around 15,000 farmers to cultivate over 30,000 hectares of oil palm plantations in Andhra Pradesh. The proposed project includes setting up of nurseries, collection centers and a modern oil mill, which will entail an investment of over ₹300 crore.

During a meeting with Andhra Pradesh officials, HUL reiterated its commitment to support agriculture in the state. The company aims to provide agricultural training and outreach programs to enhance agricultural practices while contributing to sustainable palm oil production in India.

FMCG stocks like HUL have struggled to perform in the market as rural demand remained weak for a long time, creating pressure on margins for these companies.

Price Action: HUL’s share price was down 0.46% at ₹2,376.95 at the start of trading on Thursday.

