What’s behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?
Jon Batiste opens up about wife Suleika Joud’s cancer battle
What’s behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature?
Why is Spotify connecting everyone’s music tastes to Burlington, Vermont?
Charleston, South Carolina monument honors slave ancestors
Pioneering NASA astronaut Marie Cleves dies at 76
Family welcomes newborn baby into the world with Sunday mug shot
KISS performed the final show of their farewell tour
Suspect arrested in homeless murders was already in police custody
Ron DeSantis on the Iowa caucuses: ‘We’re going to win’
Trump and DeSantis appear in dueling campaign appearances in Iowa
Israel takes aggressive stance on southern Gaza in search of Hamas leaders
Reba McEntire makes her Music, Family and Solo Cup debut
Former children’s hospital patient joins the Iowa Hawkeyes football team
How artificial intelligence can choose holiday gifts for you
‘Father of the American Youth Orchestra’ Lynn McClain dies at 95
Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday mug shots!
Derek Chauvin expected to survive after prison stabbing
Pope Francis cancels appearance due to alleged illness
Sunday could be the biggest travel day since Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving weekend travel delays may occur due to stormy weather
In recent weeks, major brands pulled their ads from the social media platform X in response to an anti-Semitic comment made by the platform’s owner Elon Musk, who later apologized. So why does the world’s richest man keep hiding his “genius for innovation” with a problematic personality? NBC’s Jake Ward reports on this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 3, 2023
