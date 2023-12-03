December 3, 2023
What's behind Elon Musk's recent divisive nature?


In recent weeks, major brands pulled their ads from the social media platform X in response to an anti-Semitic comment made by the platform’s owner Elon Musk, who later apologized. So why does the world’s richest man keep hiding his “genius for innovation” with a problematic personality? NBC’s Jake Ward reports on this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 3, 2023

