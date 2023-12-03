IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

Jon Batiste opens up about wife Suleika Joud’s cancer battle 08:13

playing now What’s behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature? 04:40

next Why is Spotify connecting everyone’s music tastes to Burlington, Vermont? 04:15

Charleston, South Carolina monument honors slave ancestors 03:04

Pioneering NASA astronaut Marie Cleves dies at 76 02:11

Family welcomes newborn baby into the world with Sunday mug shot 01:40

KISS performed the final show of their farewell tour 01:58

Suspect arrested in homeless murders was already in police custody 00:21

Ron DeSantis on the Iowa caucuses: ‘We’re going to win’ 02:13

Trump and DeSantis appear in dueling campaign appearances in Iowa 01:50

Israel takes aggressive stance on southern Gaza in search of Hamas leaders 02:03

Reba McEntire makes her Music, Family and Solo Cup debut 08:08

Former children’s hospital patient joins the Iowa Hawkeyes football team 03:43

How artificial intelligence can choose holiday gifts for you 03:56

‘Father of the American Youth Orchestra’ Lynn McClain dies at 95 01:50

Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday mug shots! 01:25

Derek Chauvin expected to survive after prison stabbing 00:24

Pope Francis cancels appearance due to alleged illness 00:24

Sunday could be the biggest travel day since Thanksgiving 01:58

Thanksgiving weekend travel delays may occur due to stormy weather 01:29

In recent weeks, major brands pulled their ads from the social media platform X in response to an anti-Semitic comment made by the platform’s owner Elon Musk, who later apologized. So why does the world’s richest man keep hiding his “genius for innovation” with a problematic personality? NBC’s Jake Ward reports on this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 3, 2023

Read more

Jon Batiste opens up about wife Suleika Joud’s cancer battle 08:13

playing now What’s behind Elon Musk’s recent divisive nature? 04:40

next Why is Spotify connecting everyone’s music tastes to Burlington, Vermont? 04:15

Charleston, South Carolina monument honors slave ancestors 03:04

Pioneering NASA astronaut Marie Cleves dies at 76 02:11

Family welcomes newborn baby into the world with Sunday mug shot 01:40

KISS performed the final show of their farewell tour 01:58

Suspect arrested in homeless murders was already in police custody 00:21

Ron DeSantis on the Iowa caucuses: ‘We’re going to win’ 02:13

Trump and DeSantis appear in dueling campaign appearances in Iowa 01:50

Israel takes aggressive stance on southern Gaza in search of Hamas leaders 02:03

Reba McEntire makes her Music, Family and Solo Cup debut 08:08

Former children’s hospital patient joins the Iowa Hawkeyes football team 03:43

How artificial intelligence can choose holiday gifts for you 03:56

‘Father of the American Youth Orchestra’ Lynn McClain dies at 95 01:50

Dog sledding in Canada for Sunday mug shots! 01:25

Derek Chauvin expected to survive after prison stabbing 00:24

Pope Francis cancels appearance due to alleged illness 00:24

Sunday could be the biggest travel day since Thanksgiving 01:58

Thanksgiving weekend travel delays may occur due to stormy weather 01:29

Source: www.today.com