What you thought you knew is hurting your money

A piggy bank surrounded by a wall full of question marks. getty

Taking money related decisions is a difficult task. We have a lot to think about when we’re trying to increase our savings or invest the little extra cash we have. If that’s not hard enough, on top of that, our brain can also play psychological tricks on us called illusions. There is a fallacy in psychology called “overconfidence bias,” where we begin to believe that we know more than we actually do. We may think we have special skills for predicting which stocks will surge or when the market is going to reverse. But many times, we end up playing risky games, but things don’t turn out as we thought.

Understanding Overconfidence Bias

Overconfidence bias is a cognitive bias that can lead investors to overestimate their knowledge, skills, and abilities in the financial markets. At its core, overconfidence bias is a cognitive illusion where individuals overestimate their abilities, knowledge, or skills. In the field of finance, this bias manifests when investors believe that they have the unique ability to predict market movements, accurately make timely buy and sell decisions, and consistently outperform the market. Has the capacity. This overestimation often leads to excessive trading, increased risk taking and less than optimal investment results.

This issue affects the black community the most. Between dealing with unfair access to wealth and resources for generations or not seeing people who look like us in finance leadership, the Black community has to overcome barriers every day. Those extra constraints make it even easier for this confidence to spiral out of control. Individuals tend to take large gambles in an attempt to predict the next market move. But in the end, it is possible that they may lose more of our hard-earned money.

there’s no such thing as a sure thing

As a professional wealth advisor, I will assure you that investing has never been a sure bet. No matter how smart one is, the market is always unpredictable. Keeping our confidence in check helps us make wise choices, which lead to better results in the long run.

It’s easy to chalk these foolish decisions up to mere stubbornness, but let’s explore another reason minority communities are more prone to overconfidence when investing – many communities don’t have access to the resources that others do. If no one has taught you about the complex aspects of the stock market, how can you know what appropriate risks and rewards to take or what to expect, so how do you figure it out on your own? When we lack that background, it’s hard for people to trust our gut, follow our trends on social media, or listen to the advice of friends and family who may be just as ignorant, and understanding, as we are. The chances of getting trapped in a much more risky investment become higher. ,

Millennial African American woman unhappy with problems making online payments on laptop , [+] Credit / Debit Card. Confused young ethnic woman having trouble shopping on the web on computer. getty

In addition to this disadvantage, minority communities often feel additional pressure to play aggressively in the marketplace. Generations of unfair treatment and limited opportunities have left many communities behind in terms of wealth. It is understandable why someone would go “all in” or “YOLO” on risky investment strategies in the hopes of becoming financially stronger or securing a better future for their family. However, that urgent pressure often clouds the decision even more. This allows overconfidence to take over and give us false hope in predictions that we don’t have the tools or experience to actually make.

worse than bad

What makes things worse is how few fraudsters and scammers know that this vulnerability exists. They see that minorities are desperately trying to improve their wealth situation and use this as an opportunity to take advantage. They will promote get-rich-quick schemes, or push complicated financial products that will benefit them, even if it drains your savings. These predators exacerbate the real economic challenges facing minority communities, deepening the cycle of mistrust and financial desperation.

This is made worse by the lack of professionals in these communities who understand the cultural issues and communication styles of those who need help. Without that representation, minority communities will continue to feel cut off from traditional wealth systems. We are left thinking that the stock market or the big banks were not created for us in the first place.

So when we want to improve our money situation, we are more likely to look outside the mainstream. Things like crypto, NFTs or meme stocks seem more accessible. But because there is still a lack of financial education and understanding, it becomes easier to gamble on their highly volatile price fluctuations. We are trying to find the timing of entry and exit points on assets that no one can predict.

Even well-intentioned efforts to achieve financial independence can backfire due to mistrust. Generations of discrimination and injustice have left communities of color feeling like traditional wealth building is out of reach. The constant uphill struggle destroys hope and confidence over time. Instead of making slow, steady money moves, it becomes advisable to chase unrealistic solutions to get rich based on rumors or viral trends. Feelings of frustration leave us vulnerable to risks that we would not be comfortable with if adequately explained to us.

get well soon

“Minority communities face a complex challenge when it comes to market timing and overconfidence bias. by dealing with underlying issues such as

Limited access to information with targeted education

Historical economic inequalities with economic growth

Lack of representation with increase in financial professionals

Distrust in financial systems with security and transparency

We can create an environment where individuals can make better financial decisions. This will help build financial resilience and empowerment of the #intheBlaQ community.