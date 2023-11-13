What you need to know about UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig – 11.18.23 Event Pack

Ladies and gentlemen, we are alive!

UFC Fight Night: Alameda vs. Lewis – 11.4.23 2023 Reignmakers is the next UFC Fight Night event of the UFC season. Starting Tuesday, January 14, 2023, users will be able to select from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier competitions, which will be true for all Reignmakers UFC events moving forward.

Moving forward, all UFC Fight Night event packs will come in one SKU. Unlike the UFC 281 and UFC 282 event packs, the 2023 UFC Fight Night Pack will include five (5) Fighter Game cards along with a guaranteed RARE+ card. The pack pool will include cards from all fighters participating in the event and all rare items. Each fighter scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Alameda vs. Lewis – 11.4.23 will be included in a pack pool with a supply of 1,200 Core tier Fighter game cards, 300 Rare tier Fighter game cards, 75 Elite tier Fighter game cards. , 15 Legendary Tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 Rainmaker Tier Fighter Game Card.

Coinciding with the pack drop, REIGNMAKER Tier Fighter game cards will be auctioned off throughout the week. For clarity, there will be one (1) version of each fighter participating in the event containing one REIGNMAKER Tier Fighter Game Card within the pack pool and another REIGNMAKER Tier Fighter Game Card up for auction. In total, fighters will have two Rainmaker tier Fighter Game card versions released per fight.

How contests work

scoring

Rainmakers UFC scoring will work exactly like DraftKings’ DFS scoring system users are accustomed to:

For more information on how MMA scoring works on DraftKings, visit our Rules and Scoring page.

There will be a captain in all lineups. Whichever fighter users place in their captain’s place will receive a 1.5x bonus to all stats earned. There is an entire page dedicated to MMA Captain Mode in our DFS product if you want more information.

Contest Rarity Requirements

All Rainmakers cards have a series of properties associated with them, and these properties affect the way you play the game.

Card rarity is the most commonly used asset to participate in competitions. Each competition will have specific rules regarding entry.

The rarity requirements required from ReignMakers UFC cards for Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary, and ReignMaker tier competitions for 2023 are shown below:

Note: Captains must be at or above RARE level of competition, so for a RARE competition a captain must be at least RARE level, for an ELITE competition a captain must be at least ELITE level, Etcetera.

Competition Fighter Requirements

Rosters are considered eligible as long as they consist of five (5) fighters scheduled to fight at a given event. No duplicate combatants are allowed. If a user has multiple Fighter Game cards of the same fighter, they can be used in different lineups, but not in the same lineup. Example: Derrick Lewis cannot be rostered twice in the same five (5) fighter lineup.

Competition types for UFC Fight Night’s Moving Forward

Moving forward, 2023 UFC Fight Nights will include competitions at all rarity levels. Essentially, each UFC Fight Night will include a Core contest, a Rare contest, an Elite contest, a Legendary contest, and a Reignmaker contest.

prize

The UFC Fight Night event features $125,000 in total fantasy competition prizes.

Pack value and probability of core vs. rarity

UFC Fight Night Packs will cost $19.99, and each pack will guarantee at least one (1) Fighter Game card that is of Rare rarity level or higher (which includes Elite, Legendary, and Reignmaker). The packed pool will feature 26 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Alameda vs. Lewis – 11.4.23.

Note: Alves Brenner and Lucas Alexander’s opponents are still TBD. If announced within 24 hours of pack drop, their premier-legendary versions will be offered through crafting recipes and their Reignmaker tier versions will be auctioned off. For more information on the DraftKings Scratched Fighter process, visit DK Network,

Each fighter in the UFC Fight Night Event Packs will have 1,200 Core Edition, 300 Rare Edition, 75 Elite Edition, 15 Legendary Edition, and one (1) Reignmaker Edition, for a total of 31,200 Core Tier cards (31,199 in the pack), a total of 7,800 Rare Tiers. Will be equal to. cards, a total of 1,950 Elite Tier cards, 390 total Legendary Tier cards and 26 total Reignmaker Tier cards within the UFC Fight Night: Alameda vs. Lewis – 11.4.23 Pack pool.

In addition to each fighter, there will also be a Rainmaker level auction through the DraftKings Marketplace, with a starting bid of $1 and bid increments of $50. This will also be ideal for all event sets moving forward.

How to build your lineup

UFC Fight Night Event Pack

Event packs will be an ongoing theme for Rainmakers UFC, as they will be available for purchase in anticipation of every pay-per-view and UFC Fight Night starting in 2023. Starting with the first event, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs. Gastelum, all events will feature competitions at five different rarity tiers (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary, and Reignmaker).

This week’s pack will include Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary and Reignmaker tier NFTs for the 26 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis – 11.4.23.

Note: Alves Brenner and Lucas Alexander's opponents are still TBD. If announced within 24 hours of pack drop, their premier-legendary versions will be offered through crafting recipes and their Reignmaker tier versions will be auctioned off.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis – 11.4.23 Fighters

fighters fighters derrick lewis jalton almeida gabriel bonfim nicholas dalby Rodrigo Nascimento don’tel mays caio borralho abus magomedov Rodolfo Vieira Armen Petrosyan Ismail Bonfim vince pichel Alves Brenner Victor Silva Daniel Marcos Eliseu Zaleski Dos Santos Rinat Fakhretdinov Vitor Petrino Modestus Bukauskas angela hill dennis gomes lucas alexander Eduarda Moura Montserrat Conejo mark diekiss Cow Fernandes

For all UFC Fight Nights, packs will consist of fighters scheduled to fight at that weekend’s events, so the format will remain consistent in 2023.

ufc fight night fighter game card utility

All fighters within the UFC Fight Night pack are scheduled to fight on that weekend’s card and are eligible to appear in competitions for that specific UFC Fight Night. From here on out all Fighter Game cards within the 2023 Event Set packs will only be usable within their specific events (noted on both the pack and the Fighter Game cards). Once the program ends, these players will no longer be able to participate in Rainmakers UFC competitions. However, these cards can be used within the Crafting Portal and may be needed at a later date to participate in specific portfolio-gated competitions.

Which sets will be played on UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis – 11.4.23?

Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, Genesis, Takedown, Krypton Gunz, Crafting, Praising, IFW, Choice, DWCS and Fight Night 11.4.23 cards will all be playable within UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis – 11.4.23 gameplay.

There is no priority access to UFC Fight Night packs

as well as 8,273 Event packs are available, supplies will be fast! This event will have a 100-pack purchase limit for the first half-hour of the drop and then the maximum purchase limit per user will become unlimited on October 31, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET.

general question

Can I play rare cards in less rare competitions?

Yes, if a tournament requires the card to be “Rare or higher” or “Rare+”: this means that an Elite, Legendary or Reignmaker tier card can also be used in that given roster slot. If a competition requires an “Elite or higher” or “Elite+” card, Legendary and Reignmaker cards can also be used in that given roster slot. If a competition requires a “Legendary or higher” or “Legendary+” card, a REIGNMAKER tier card can also be used in that roster spot.

Will there be Elite, Legendary and Rainmaker competitions?

Yes, starting in 2023, Rainmakers UFC competitions will be offered at all rarity levels. Now that the “weigh-in” phase has ended, Elite, Legendary and Reignmaker competitions will be introduced at UFC Fight Night and pay-per-view events.

How do I decide which fighter to start in the captain spot?

Roosters have a designated captain position. The score of any fighter placed in place of the captain will increase by 1.5 times.

What happens if a fighter is removed from the card or their fight is canceled?

go here For the complete Scratch Fighter process of the Rainmakers UFC.

Can I start fighters in a lineup spot that are not scheduled to fight at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis – 11.4.23?

No, fighters who do not have a specific UFC Fight Night card are ineligible to participate in given UFC Fight Night competitions. Fighters are defined as “on the card” if they are listed in DraftKings’ draftable pool.

