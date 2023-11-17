What you need to know about the upcoming fall economic statement

Ahead of the federal government’s fall economic statement next week, one economist says the deficit is likely to increase in part due to tax credits and subsidies.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to deliver the federal government’s fall economic statement on Nov. 21. The statement will serve as an update on the federal government’s finances, as well as introduce new measures that reflect the government’s priorities.

Jules Boudreau, a senior economist at Mackenzie Investments, said in an interview with BNNBloomberg.ca on Friday that the upcoming fall economic statements are likely to be similar to the past two years.

“So they knew that the budget deficit last year was lower than expected (and) that growth was better than expected, but looking ahead, it’s going to be tough and because of that, they’ll have to spend more,” he said. Said.

“We expect some measures to be added and hopefully priced into the fall economic statement, which will increase the deficit. Tax has been reduced for new construction. Hopefully, there will be subsidies for the Volkswagen and Stellantis plants.”

In September, the federal government moved to eliminate GST from new rental projects. Earlier this year, it also announced subsidies given to Volkswagen and Stellantis-LG Energy Solutions to encourage companies to build electric battery plants in Canada.

Amid economic uncertainty, Freeland promised to prioritize fiscal responsibility in next week’s economic update. The focus comes as the federal government faces fiscal pressure from a slowing economy and criticism of excessive spending.

“I think there’s no way we can actually achieve net deficit reduction or net debt reduction. I think it’s basically mathematically impossible. So when she says fiscal responsibility, it’s more a question of to what extent the new measures will increase the debt and deficit,” Boudreau said.

The pressure from a slowing economy is expected to hit the federal government’s revenues, hampering its ability to finance new measures.

Last month, the parliamentary budget officer projected the federal deficit would rise to $46.5 billion in 2023-24, from $35.3 billion in 2022-23.

“Overall, I think everything is going to be the same, the fact is that the deficit is going to grow, they have no choice, they will try to present it as fighting inflation,” Boudreau said. .

affordability and housing

Freeland also said the economic explanation for the decline will center around affordability and housing. However, Boudreau said it may be difficult for the federal government to act on that statement.

“It’s hard, in my opinion (the) federal (government) can’t do much, I think it’s more local government, either province or city. They’re going to try to announce something but I don’t think there’s anything they can do. “I think they’ve already done more than enough on the demand side.”

Boudreau said he thinks the federal government can focus on housing supply issues. He said there is no “silver bullet” that he knows of that will impact affordability in the near term. Instead, he thinks the government could act to reimpose previously announced tax cuts on the construction of rental units.

With files from The Canadian Press

