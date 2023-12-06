TL;DR

$500K Binance Airdrop

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – announced It will give $500,000 worth of cryptocurrency to eligible users. Rewards range from 1 SHIB to 1 BTC (currently approximately $44,000), the offer will last until December 31, 2023.

One million users are believed to receive the airdrop. According to the official website, the rewards will be sent to users’ wallets within two weeks after the activity ends.

The company explained that those wishing to qualify for the airdrop will need to make the swap using their Binance Web3 wallet. The firm has partnered with several entities to unveil the token distribution, including Maverick Pool, Gala Games, Acala Network, CyberConnect, Chiliz, and others.

Binance’s Web3 wallet is a self-custody solution built within the platform’s applications. It allows customers to swap thousands of cryptocurrencies across 30+ networks, make instant fund transfers, explore various decentralized applications (dApps), earn yields on their holdings, and much more.

Binance introduced the product during its flagship Blockchain Week conference in Istanbul, which was held last month. Speaking on the matter was Richard Teng, the trading venue’s newly appointed CEO:

“We want our users to be confident that they are interacting with Web3 within a safe and secure ecosystem. That’s why we’ve included MPC technology as well as Binance’s trusted security infrastructure in the Web3 Wallet.”

What else is happening with Binance recently?

The exchange has recently announced a number of changes, some of which are set to take place this week. It announced the removal of four cryptocurrencies from its platform on December 7. These include BitShares (BTS), PERL.eco (PERL), Tornado Cash (TORN), and Waltonchan (WTC).

The above assets have been negatively impacted by the news, experiencing double-digit price declines on a two-week basis. For example, WTC is down more than 75% in the last 14 days.

Additionally, Binance revealed that it will launch zero-fee trading for the following pairs: XRP/FDUSD, SOL/FDUSD, DOGE/FDUSD, BNB/FDUSD, ETH/FDUSD, and LINK/FDUSD. The offer will begin on December 8 and will continue “until further notice.”

