What You Can't See Matters, Health News, ET HealthWorld

Do you ever wonder what’s going on beneath the surface? Life often throws us curveballs, and sometimes, the most challenging battles are the ones you can’t see with the naked eye. One such hidden battle that affects millions of women worldwide is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOD), a condition known for its unassuming yet relentless nature.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a complex, systematic, and multifaceted condition that can impact a woman in many ways. They can be symptomatic or asymptomatic. Once diagnosed, women often face the challenge of finding solutions for issues like insulin resistance, unwanted facial hair, stubborn belly fat, brain fog, fatigue, acne, hair loss, infertility, and more.

While visible symptoms are easy to diagnose, there are invisible symptoms that many women with PCOD silently suffer from. It’s time we dive beneath the surface to uncover the world of asymptomatic or hidden PCOD symptoms and discover what can be done to face them head-on.

The Stealthy Culprit: Asymptomatic PCOD

Imagine having a superhero power that no one knows about—except in this case, it’s not something you’d wish for. Asymptomatic PCOD, also known as ‘silent PCOD,’ is a tricky character. While some women experience classic signs like irregular periods, acne, and excessive hair growth, others navigate their daily lives without any obvious indicators. But, and this is a big but, just because the symptoms are hidden doesn’t mean everything’s hunky-dory on the inside.

Invisible Symptoms of PCOD and Tips for Management:

Brain Fog: What is it? Brain fog refers to a state of mental cloudiness, difficulty concentrating, and memory problems.

Cause: Hormonal imbalances and insulin resistance associated with PCOD can contribute to brain fog.

Treatment/Solution: Manage blood sugar levels by eating a balanced diet, incorporating regular exercise, and getting adequate sleep. Additionally, stress management techniques like meditation and yoga can help improve mental clarity. Anxiety: What is it? Anxiety is an overwhelming feeling of worry or fear, often accompanied by physical symptoms like palpitations and restlessness.

Cause: Hormonal fluctuations, especially elevated androgens, can contribute to anxiety in women with PCOD.

Treatment/Solution: Seek professional help for therapy or medication if anxiety is severe. Lifestyle changes like regular exercise and relaxation techniques can also be beneficial. Depression: What is it? Depression is characterised by enduring emotions of melancholy, despair, and a diminished enthusiasm for engaging in activities.

Cause: PCOD’s hormonal imbalances and the emotional toll of managing the condition can lead to depression.

Treatment/Solution: Consult with a mental health professional for therapy or medication. Building a strong support network and adopting a healthy lifestyle can also help alleviate depressive symptoms. Insomnia: What is it? Insomnia is characterised by the challenge of either falling asleep or staying asleep throughout the night.

Cause: Hormonal fluctuations, anxiety, and irregular periods can disrupt sleep patterns in women with PCOD.

Treatment/Solution: Establish a regular sleep schedule, create a comfortable sleep environment, and practice relaxation techniques to improve sleep quality. Limit caffeine and electronic device use before bedtime.



Easily Overwhelmed: What is it? Feeling easily overwhelmed can manifest as stress and an inability to cope with everyday challenges.

Cause: Managing the various symptoms and lifestyle changes necessary to manage PCOD can be emotionally taxing.

Treatment/Solution: Prioritise self-care, including time for relaxation and activities that bring joy. Consider therapy or support groups for better-coping strategies. Cravings: What is it? PCOD can trigger intense cravings for sugary and processed foods.

Cause: Insulin resistance can lead to erratic blood sugar levels, causing cravings for high-carb foods.

Treatment/Solution: Opt for a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fiber, and lean proteins to stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce cravings. Practice mindful eating to help manage cravings. Hunger: What is it? PCOD may cause increased appetite and a constant feeling of hunger.

Cause: Hormonal imbalances can disrupt the body’s hunger and satiety signals.

Treatment/Solution: Consume regular, balanced meals and snacks to prevent excessive hunger. Focus on nutrient-dense foods to support overall health. Fatigue: What is it? Fatigue refers to persistent feelings of tiredness and low energy.

Cause: PCOD-related hormonal imbalances, poor sleep quality, and stress can contribute to fatigue.

Treatment/Solution: Prioritise sleep, maintain a regular exercise routine, and manage stress through relaxation techniques and self-care practices. Low Libido: What is it? Low libido involves a reduced interest in sexual activity.

Cause: Hormonal imbalances, emotional distress, and physical symptoms of PCOD can affect sexual desire.

Treatment/Solution: Communicate openly with your partner about your feelings and consider seeking counselling or therapy to address emotional factors. Managing PCOD symptoms and improving self-esteem can also boost libido.

Embracing the Unseen

Living with asymptomatic PCOD can be a bit like navigating through a maze blindfolded. You might not know where the twists and turns will take you, but you have the power to choose your path. Managing PCOD’s invisible symptoms often requires a holistic approach that encompasses physical, emotional, and lifestyle factors. Seeking professional guidance and building a support network can be crucial in effectively managing these challenges.

