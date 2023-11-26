What would happen if Toyota and Range Rover had a baby?

The Land Cruiser SE Concept takes Toyota design in a completely new direction. Photo courtesy of Toyota

The sleek-looking Toyota Land Cruiser SE Concept is certainly an anomaly. It employs some strategic design cues from the recently released and US-bound Land Cruiser 250, but we can also see distinctive Range Rover Sport styling elements in the mix, making it one of the best-looking Toyotas we’ve seen Haven’t seen in a long time. In fact, this was the first thing that came to my mind when I saw this concept – what if a Land Cruiser and Range Rover had a baby? Answer: From Land Cruiser.

With sharp pinstripe style headlights, no grille, raised wheel arches and clean edges and lines, this concept definitely stands out as the brand’s new electrified design direction for the SUV.

The ‘Se’ appears to have taken a mix of design cues from the Land Cruiser 250 on the left and , [+] Range Rover Sport on the right. Photo courtesy of Toyota and Range Rover

Toyota unveiled a number of interesting electric concept cars at last month’s Japan Mobility Show, but the Land Cruiser SE SUV kind of flew under the radar, hidden in the shadow of more high-profile EVs like the FT-SE sports coupe concept . Short for “Sports Electric,” the Se is Toyota’s second SUV offering after the bZ4X was launched last year.

In fact, if it weren’t for the “Toyota” logo on its snout and above its razor-thin taillight band, we could be forgiven for thinking this was a next-generation electric Range Rover Sport, exclusively British. Given the narrow headlights and heaviness of the SUV. front end. And it’s because of those strategic features as well as the overall bold use of sturdy surfaces and sharp edges that we think this ‘Say’ concept looks great.

So why is Toyota introducing such a stylish electric SUV now? To compete with the huge wave of upcoming electric SUVs including Rivian R1S, Tesla Cybertruck, Hummer EV, Audi Q6 e-tron, Toyota is looking to bring one or two medium to large sized fully electric trucks/SUVs to the market as soon as possible Is. , Buick Electra, Cadillac Escalade iQ, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Equinox EV, Jeep Wagoneer S, Ford Explorer EV, Kia EV9 and Fisker Ocean, which are generating significant interest in the industry.

It’s clear that Toyota intends to move toward battery electric vehicles in the future, but the rhetoric coming from the company makes it seem like they want to take small steps toward that goal for many years to come.

Range Rover-like design cues can also be seen at the rear end. Photo courtesy of Toyota

Former CEO Akio Toyoda faced criticism a year ago when he previewed the next generation of EVs, but then said that the company would focus on EVs, but that gasoline hybrids, plug-in hybrids , will continue to offer hydrogen-powered fuel cells. cars, and internal combustion engines using alternative fuels such as hydrogen.

So what about the specifications of the Se? The only real technical information provided by Toyota about the new Land Cruiser SE is that it uses a “monocoque body” – which sounds very expensive for a mass-market three-row SUV suitable for seven passengers. Is. Toyota also suggested in its press release that the concept is not limited to street racing, citing “confidence in handling difficult terrain”.

We’re also told that the ‘SE’ measures 202.8 inches long, 78.3 inches wide and 67.1 inches tall and has a wheelbase of 120.1 inches. It’s about 8 inches longer than the new 250 model, which means the ‘Se’ should have plenty of rear leg room.

Although no information was provided about the SUV’s powertrain or range, but considering Toyota has co-developed its next-generation “Prismatic” battery technology with Panasonic, we can expect it to feature dual electric motors, Will use 4WD and offer a range of 500 miles. , while providing significant acceleration, comfort and reliability.