Galaxy Digital, the crypto venture led by American billionaire Mike Novogratz, has anticipated substantial capital inflows into a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to estimates, these ETFs could see an impressive inflow of $14.4 billion during their inaugural year, potentially reshaping the investment landscape.

The venture argues that the attractiveness of spot Bitcoin ETFs far outweighs existing investment methods, such as trusts and futures, which currently have over $21 billion in assets. It said ETF inflows could increase to $27 billion by the second year and $39 billion by the third year.

Bitcoin ETFs could reshape wealth management

The potential implications of this launch are profound. This forecast not only indicates an increase in investor interest, but it also signals a paradigm shift in attitudes towards cryptocurrency investments.

By October 2023, Galaxy Digital believes the wealth management sector in the United States could witness a major transformation, with assets managed by broker-dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) collectively worth $48.3 trillion. Will amount to.

Galaxy says the Spot Bitcoin ETF stands as an important development, promising a secure and regulated means for investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency. These products will be facilitated through established partners, primarily traditional funds and banks with a demonstrated track record in customer protection and superior investment offerings.

Meanwhile, recent market dynamics have demonstrated the demand for Bitcoin-based financial products. Last week a single rumor caused Bitcoin prices to surge by an unprecedented 10% in a matter of hours. Additionally, the mere mention of BlackRock’s proposed Bitcoin ETF catalyzed a 12% surge on Monday, reflecting the market’s reaction to ETF development.

Is Bitcoin Poised For A 74% Surge?

Galaxy Digital’s estimated inflow of $14.4 billion in the first year could significantly contribute to the significant 74% increase in Bitcoin prices. This anticipated growth is based on the assumption that the liquidity and price impact of billions of dollars in investments will change the value of the cryptocurrency.

The perceived limitations of existing investment products further underline the urgency of these spot Bitcoin ETFs. High fees, low liquidity and tracking errors are endemic issues that have hindered access for a wide spectrum of investors.

According to Galaxy, in addition to mitigating these existing challenges, spot ETFs promise greater operational efficiency. This includes benefits in fee structure, liquidity and price tracking. Although specific fee details have not yet been disclosed by Bitcoin ETF applicants, historical data indicates that such products generally offer lower fees than hedge or closed-end funds.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is evaluating applications from various industry players. A total of twelve proposals for spot Bitcoin ETFs have been submitted by Grayscale, BlackRock, Bitwise, VanEck, and several other major companies. This dynamic signals a growing consensus on the potential of Bitcoin ETFs and competition among industry leaders willing to pioneer this transformative financial instrument.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com