October inflation figures from the Department of National Administrative Statistics (DANE) came in at 0.25% (month-on-month) and 10.48% (year-on-year) – and they were better than expected.

Photo: Colombia’s central bank, Banco de la República, in Bogotá. (Photo credit: Camilo Sanchez)

The main driver was housing, which rose 0.35% and contributed almost half of the monthly increase. The reading for food (+0.20%) was almost half the expected number while transportation declined 0.02%.

There is only one question now – will the Banco de la República upgrade its November meeting to a “decision” meeting to cut rates by 13.25% and start the easing cycle to send a valuable message to the markets – and the real sector. Will allow a little bit of breathing room. History tells us the committee will not do this. Much like hard work. But President Gustavo Petro, the Finance Ministry, ANDI and Asobankaria are among the few who are calling for such a move.

A complicating issue may be fuel prices. As mentioned, the transportation CPI declined modestly (0.02%) in October – but that’s because there was no mandatory increase in the price of gasoline. The government has increased prices by 4.5% for November and this will have an impact on inflation. Perhaps this is an excuse for the Central Bank to do nothing?

Fuel prices are already above the international average, as oil prices have fallen and the Colombian peso is nearing 4,000 against the US dollar, Xau Energy reports. The government has promised two more price hikes, and they’ll probably go ahead regardless, come 2024, this will give them more leeway with transport companies as the fight over diesel prices (which represent 80%+ of the fuel subsidy) Does) but has joined. loss).

In the meantime, now that El Nino has arrived, we’re seeing some concerning headlines.

First, the Supreme Court rejected Petro’s decision to add 1,000 pesos (~$0.25 USD) to the monthly energy bills of the richest 18% of Colombia’s people (who represent the three highest economic classes) and redirect those funds to assist people. The rational plan of has been rejected. La Guajira, the country’s poorest region, during a drought. If El Nino lasts until June, that policy will cost my house $2 USD.

A bad decision by the court.

Secondly, Celsia Energia reported its third quarter results, and while both Davienda Corredores and Capital Intelligent Bancolombia read as neutral, it was noted that margins were beginning to be impacted by El Niño and that unlike hydro, thermal’s There was a growing need to use. Power.

In general, results season is in full swing, with Bancolombia and Ecopetrol each reporting their Q3 numbers. Bancolombia reported neutral numbers as loan portfolios contracted in both volume and quality, while Ecopetrol – despite impressive production numbers – declined year-on-year in margins and profits due to the twin troubles of low Brent oil prices and strong Shortage was observed. Peso.

The peso surged during the week due to external factors such as US data and Brent prices, but yesterday closed in better shape against the US dollar at 4,019.

Finally, news that will surprise no one who has ever paid a single peso of tax in Colombia: the country officially has the worst tax system of any country within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). It’s complicated, almost twice as long as the Bible, and worst of all, it’s full of loopholes – meaning thousands of the rich, if not more, pay only a little more than they should.

Never miss Rupert’s latest comments

Follow him on LinkedIn now to see what jumps out

Source: www.bing.com