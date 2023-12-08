If you’re looking for a safe, accessible place to keep money while earning a solid interest rate, a money market account (MMA) can be an excellent savings option.

Although MMAs often have transaction limits and higher initial deposit requirements than traditional savings accounts, they provide a convenient way to save for specific goals. You can use an MMA to put money aside for a wedding, set up an emergency fund, or plan a dream vacation.

As the Federal Reserve begins raising interest rates in 2022, savers could start seeing significant yields through money market accounts. However, as the new year approaches, many are wondering if they will continue to earn great returns from the best money market accounts in 2024.

Outlook for money market accounts in 2024

Money market account rates rise and fall along with the federal funds rate. While no one can predict exactly how money market accounts will perform in 2024, looking at how the Fed will adjust its benchmark rate might be a good place to start. The federal funds rate is the interest rate that banks charge each other for overnight loans, and it affects the rates on bank accounts, loans, and credit cards.

The Fed will not raise rates further due to low inflation, according to Masoud Ghousi, a chartered financial analyst and senior analyst at Nasdaq IR Intelligence, an advisory platform for investors.

“The market is currently pricing in a 4% probability of a rate hike,” Ghaussi said. “And there is a 42% chance of a rate cut in March 2024.”

More than six 25-basis-point rate cuts are expected by December 2024, he added. This would be equivalent to a decline of 1.5%.

“With the elections looming, political pressure and weak economic fundamentals as well as recessionary demand in 2024 are serving as the primary drivers behind market expectations for a rate cut,” Gauci said.

Sunrise Banks Chief Financial Officer Kevin Valois agreed that the Fed will likely raise rates and anticipates cuts in 2024.

“Current economic factors point to a slowing economy and a Fed that will likely pause while monitoring future economic performance,” Valois said. “I believe the fed funds rate will decline in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. We are likely to see two to three declines overall.”

How high could money market rates go in 2024?

If the Fed cuts interest rates next year, financial institutions will offer lower yields on money market accounts.

“Interest rates on money market accounts follow the fed funds rate very closely,” said John Cunnison, chartered financial analyst and chief investment officer at Baker Boyer Bank. “If the next move is lower sometime next year, money market interest rates are likely to begin to decline.”

The average money market rate is 0.63%, according to November data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). However, the best money market accounts are currently offering around 4.00% to 5.00% annual percentage yield (APY).

“It’s possible, and even likely, that money market rates are set to peak for this Fed hiking cycle,” Cunnison said. He said the chances of rates falling by the end of 2024 are increasing.

Factors Affecting Money Market Rates

Many factors influence the rates offered by financial institutions on money market accounts. One of the most important is the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) within the Federal Reserve. The FOMC sets the federal funds rate based on a number of indicators to stabilize the economy and promote growth.

Although the federal funds rate can affect MMA rates, banks are private businesses, so they have the final say on what rates they offer. A financial institution generally sets rates based on its business goals. For example, it could raise rates to attract savers and attract more deposits. However, if the bank wants to reduce the number of bank debits, it can reduce the rates.

Regardless, to make a profit banks need to charge higher interest rates on their loans than on their savings accounts. Also, unlike certificates of deposit (CDs), interest rates on money market accounts are variable, meaning banks can change rates at any time.

How to Maximize Money Market Account Returns

One of the best ways to maximize your money market account returns is to shop around for the best interest rate. Even a slightly higher rate can result in significant gains in the future, especially when you take into account compound interest.

Compounding is the interest earned on your original investment and your accumulated profits. An account that compounds daily allows you to maximize your returns.

Also, don’t forget to check bank charges. If the bank charges a fee for falling below a certain balance or exceeding a transaction limit, it may offset the amount of interest you earn.

Another strategy to maximize returns is to open multiple accounts in multiple financial institutions. This can ensure that more of your money is federally insured and allows you to customize different rates and account features with different banks.

You should also make sure you are using your money market account for the right reason. MMAs are ideal for short-term savings goals such as a vacation, wedding, or emergency fund. However, if you’re saving for retirement, an Individual Retirement Account or 401(k) may be a better choice because of the tax benefits.

How to Choose the Best Money Market Account for You?

Here are some ways to find the best money market accounts for you:

Find a great APY: Try to find an account that offers interest compounded daily. The more often compounding occurs, the faster your balance can grow.

Make sure you can easily access your money: Check out ATM locations and digital banking options. Banks that offer debit cards and checkbooks with their MMA can add the convenience of easy withdrawals and bill payments.

Check minimum account balance and charges: Many financial institutions have minimum balance and initial deposit requirements on MMAs. Make sure you can meet these before opening an account as you may face penalty fees if you fall below the minimum threshold at some banks.

Ask about withdrawal limits and whether fees will apply if you exceed the limit. If you think you’ll use the account relatively frequently, try to find financial institutions with no transaction limits.

Check out customer service reviews: The Better Business Bureau and TrustPilot Online are good places to start. You can check reviews and ratings to help determine a financial institution’s overall customer satisfaction and how well it resolves complaints.

If you’re uncomfortable with an online-only banking experience, it may be best to find a financial institution with a physical branch near you.

Money Market Accounts vs. Other Savings Options

Before opening a money market account, consider other savings options to decide which one is the best fit for you.

Traditional or Regular Savings Account: A traditional savings account is a standard deposit account offered by most financial institutions. It generally has low interest rates but requires minimum fees and balance requirements.

High-Yield Savings Account (HYSA): High-yield savings accounts are almost identical to traditional savings accounts, but they typically offer higher rates and may have minimum balance requirements.

CD: A CD is a savings account that typically pays a higher interest rate than a traditional savings account. Most CDs have fixed interest rates, and you can access the funds only after the account matures. There may be a penalty for early withdrawal of money.

Cash Management Account (CMA): Non-banks, such as brokerages and robo-advisors, often offer CMAs, which feature savings, checking, and investment accounts. You can use an account at a bank – your cash usually earns interest and can grow over time – and invest in a company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What should I do if money market rates start going down in 2024?

If money market rates drop in 2024, consider opening a CD instead. A CD comes with a fixed interest rate, meaning you’ll earn the same APY for the duration of the term. However, invest only what you will not need for the period as you will usually have to pay a penalty for early withdrawal.

How likely are money market rates to rise in 2024?

Although no one can say for sure what money market rates will look like in 2024, some financial experts expect a cut in the federal funds rate. If the Fed lowers interest rates, money market accounts may see a decrease in APY.

Why is it important to get the best money market rates?

It is important to get the best money market rate as it can yield higher returns. Thanks to compound interest, even a slightly higher percentage can result in hundreds, maybe thousands, of dollars more in interest over time.

