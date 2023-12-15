The language of humpback whales may be as foreign to us as that of an alien species from another planet.

So learning to interact with whales could help us communicate with intelligent extraterrestrial beings.

For this purpose, scientists conducted an unprecedented 20-minute conversation with a humpback whale named Twain.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

What do whale experts and alien hunters have in common? More than you expect.

for recent Study Published in the peer-reviewed journal PeerJ, scientists from UC Davis, the Alaska Whale Foundation and SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) worked together.

Their mission: Communicate with the whales. And he did just that.

In a landmark experiment, the team talked to a humpback whale named Twain in his own language for 20 minutes.

Twain and the scientists didn’t talk about the weather or the latest fish gossip – we’re still a long way from that level of understanding.

What happened, however, was remarkable.

talking to a whale

Twain remained connected to the scientists for 20 minutes and kept answering their calls. getty images

Scientists rowed a boat off the coast of Alaska and made “contact calls” into the ocean to see if any whales would respond.

Contact calls are similar to human greetings. Lead author Brenda McCowan, a professor at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, told Business Insider that whales use them to call other whales or let each other know where they are.

“They are one of the most common signals within humpback whale social sound reservoirs,” co-author and principal investigator Fred Sharp of the Alaska Whale Foundation told Business Insider.

Sure enough, Twain swam to the boat and circled it. For the next 20 minutes, the scientists made the same contact call 36 different times at different intervals, and Twain responded to the call each time, even with the intervals closely matching.

McCowan said, meaning, if the scientist waited 10 seconds before calling Twain back, she would wait 10 seconds before answering. This type of gap matching, he said, shows that Twain engaged in deliberate exchanges.

“It definitely felt like we were heard,” Sharp told BI, emphasizing that his work is done with a permit from the National Marine Fisheries Service and that readers can read it at home (or at sea). Should not be tried. “And we hope he feels the same way.”

“We believe this is the first communication exchange of this kind between humans and humpback whales in the humpback ‘language’,” McCowan said in an interview. statement ,

These calls came from humpback whales that researchers recorded just a day before their encounter with a small group of whales. The group included Twain, so it is possible that Twain was responding to his own signal.

“We might as well have been returning his greetings,” Sharp said.

So what does this have to do with talking to aliens?

Turns out, Twain’s behavior may be similar to how intelligent alien races might seek out humanity, said Lawrence Doyle, principal investigator at the SETI Institute and co-author of the paper.

communication with extraterrestrials

Amy Adams as Louise Banks communicating with aliens in “Arrival”. Paramount Pictures

“A key assumption of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is that extraterrestrials would be interested in making contact and therefore would target human receivers,” Doyle said in a statement.

Doyle and his colleagues at SETI are working with whale and animal experts at UC Davis and the Alaska Whale Foundation to create intelligent filters to aid the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

Doyle told BI that if extraterrestrial beings are out there, sending us signals, trying to communicate, we may miss them if we don’t know what to look for.

By perfecting these intelligent filters, scientists can use them to identify intelligent signals from space in an attempt to make first contact with an alien race.

“There are different types of intelligence on this planet and by studying them we can better understand what an alien intelligence might be like, because they won’t be exactly like ours,” McCowan said.

Doyle told BI that the research is also testing the idea of ​​whether intelligent alien life would be able to find us.

“Whale research has indicated that if you’re intelligent, curiosity also comes with you and you want to make connections,” Doyle said.

Scientists said they hope similar work can be done with other intelligent animals on Earth, including other cetaceans like dolphins, carnivores that cooperate in hunting, and other highly social species like meerkats and elephants.

Source: www.bing.com