What we've learned about the robot apocalypse from the OpenAI debacle Semaphore

Since the early days of AI, researchers have raised the possibility that truly powerful intelligence could be dangerous. IJ Good, a colleague of Alan Turing and an early AI pioneer, warned of an “intelligence explosion” in 1965 and said that “the first ultraintelligent machine is the last invention that man needs to make, provided the machine is polite enough to tell “How do we get this under control?”

Those concerns have become more specific since the late 1990s, and coalesce around Nick Bostrom’s 2014 book Superintelligence: Pathways, Threats, Strategies and Eliezer Yudkowsky’s blog Lesserong. The argument is not that AI will become aware or decide it hates humanity. Instead, it’s that the AI ​​will be exceptionally capable, but when you give it a task, it will complete it. exactly the same thing, Just like when we tell schools that they will be evaluated based on the number of kids getting a certain grade and teachers start teaching according to the test, AI will adapt to the metric we ask it to adapt to. . The logic is that if we are dealing with something much more powerful than the human brain, it could have very bad consequences.

In 2015, some of the leading figures in AI gathered in Puerto Rico, including Elon Musk. Musk became so intrigued by the potential of AI that he helped found OpenAI with the express intention of reducing the risk that it would destroy humanity. “With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the monster,” he said.

But those who were worried about AI saw the truth in Musk Plan As for OpenAI – making AI open-source – is useless at best. Yudkowsky Musk described the situation As in “AGI is summoning a monster, so let’s make sure everyone has a monster.”

Over time, OpenAI changed its approach – in 2018, Musk was sidelined by other co-founders, including Altman, and the open-source policy was dropped. But while Altman has always said he takes AI risks seriously – he has argued that AI poses an existential threat to humanity, and at one point his Twitter bio read “Eliezer Yudkowsky Fan Fiction Account.” Was – the rationalists I’ve talked to were concerned. Mainly paying it forward: someone told me, he never actually did it Speak To Yudkowsky. (It’s worth noting that many people outside the “rational sphere” and some within it would say this is a perfectly sensible decision.)

Rumors are circulating about why a board with a serious belief in AI risks fired Altman, but what’s fairly solid is that the whole debacle has made it easier to mock rationalists and effective philanthropists who like this. Worry about things. Zvi Moshowitz, a prominent rationalist, said on his blog: “[Skeptics are saying] That it will forever completely discredit any concerns over EA or ‘doomism’ or the safety of AI. Yes, they say this every week, but this time it was many times louder and more credible.

Source: www.semafor.com