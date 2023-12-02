What went wrong with Britain's 'build like fury' broadband dream?

open access

Outgoing BT chief Philip Johnson’s favorite mantra is: “Build like fury”.

Jensen has used the phrase repeatedly amid the intense race to roll out full-fibre broadband across the UK. Boris Johnson fired the starting gun with a promise to reach every household in the country by 2025.

The target not only triggered an increase in investment by BT, but also gave rise to a raft of new challengers who have emerged to create rival networks of their own.

The goal of full coverage by the middle of the decade was always a long shot. The original promise has been limited to an 85 percent target, while the promise of full-fibre connections has been replaced with the more forgiving term “gigabit capable”.

Under current plans, full coverage – defined as 99 per cent of the UK – should be achieved by the end of the decade.

Now, however, a bleak economic backdrop is casting new doubts on the plans. Rising interest rates have created a financial crisis among debt-financed borrowers, while inflation-busting price increases have left many consumers wondering whether they will be able to pay their bills.

BT’s outgoing chief executive Philip Johnson has said it is ‘ready and waiting’ to buy Alt-Net if the company gets into trouble – Holly Adams/Bloomberg

According to the latest figures from Think Broadband, 79 per cent of households now have access to a gigabit-capable connection, meaning the UK is on track to achieve its interim target of 85 per cent coverage by 2025.

But there is less certainty on the later stages of the plan. The government has pledged £5 billion to help reach the last segment of the population who are difficult and expensive to connect to in rural areas.

Many of these contracts have already been awarded to alternative providers – known as “alt-nets” – but a potential wave of commercial failures could jeopardize this goal.

Motivated by low borrowing costs, alt-nets launched debt-funded efforts to connect British homes and compete with BT.

Still it is not straightforward. Competition has made overbuilding – where multiple providers build networks in the same town or city – inevitable, causing harm. Along with rising inflation, rising costs have also taken their toll.

However, most damaging is the recent increase in interest rates, which has increased the cost of repaying the loan.

This led to CityFibre’s losses last year almost doubling to £210 million, while Hyperoptic’s losses increased by 60 per cent. Both companies have been forced to cut jobs.

Others, including London-focused Community Fibre, have been forced to slow their build plans and instead focus on connecting customers to existing infrastructure.

The crisis has fueled predictions that only a handful of players will survive. HyperOptic’s chief executive Dana Tobak has acknowledged that it is “inevitable that some will fail and some will succeed”.

Mike Fries, the boss of VMO2’s parent company Liberty Global, has come forward and said that ultimately only VMO2 and BT will be left.

Liberty Global boss Mike Fries estimates only BT and VMO2 will remain in the market – PAU Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

BT’s Jensen has said the former monopoly is “ready and waiting” to buy Alt-Net if it moves and gets into difficulty.

Inevitably, the comments have sparked controversy. One source complains that the big incumbents’ “sole purpose is to weaken infrastructure competition”.

Yet it is more than just conversation. Ofcom is drawing up plans for a “supplier of last resort” arrangement, similar to that seen in the energy sector, to ensure there is no disruption to broadband services if providers start to collapse.

James Barford, an analyst at Enders Analysis, says alt-nets are under “a lot of pressure”, adding that consolidation is “widely expected”.

While Ofcom is understood to be making contingency plans, it has said these are not specific to any individual company.

Matthew Howett, founder and chief executive of Assembly Research, argues that a key purpose of alt-nets is to motivate Openreach to build its own networks more quickly.

He says, “That dynamic has already unfolded, it’s happened… so I think once they light those fireworks the vast majority of Project Gigabit will happen.”

Barford says: “Achieving full coverage is something that is already requiring government intervention and it is not at all clear that we will be able to get there by 2030 or soon thereafter.”

The problems aren’t just with providers – rising costs have been felt by consumers too.

Telecom companies hiked bills by 15 percent in April and expect further inflation-busting price hikes next year.

The consumer group estimates that telecoms providers will make almost half a billion pounds in 2024 from mid-contract price rises on mobile and broadband bills alone.

HyperOptic Chief Executive Dana Tobak has acknowledged that some failures in the broadband market are ‘inevitable’ – Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

There are growing concerns that this could impact workload. New figures from Ofcom reveal that 7 per cent of UK adults do not have access to the internet at home, with a quarter of these people blaming high costs.

This rose to more than a third for the lowest socio-economic groups.

The issue of affordability is an important consideration for Ofcom, which is tasked with protecting consumers.

The regulator has launched an investigation into inflation-linked price increases across the industry, as well as whether mobile and broadband companies are being transparent about how much they charge. Findings are due in the coming weeks.

“The broadband market is not growing as fast as you would expect, not as fast as it was in the past, and the cost-of-living crisis probably has something to do with that,” says Barford.

However, he says the slowdown is also due to increased demand during the pandemic and adds that telecom prices remain affordable overall.

However, it is not just a question of prices. Broadband providers will also need to convince consumers of the benefits of full-fibre broadband.

“Our research shows that people don’t always understand the benefits of full-fibre and don’t want to pay more for their broadband,” says Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at WHIS.

“The government should take this into account, along with other take-up barriers, as it moves towards achieving nationwide gigabit-capable broadband.”

As costs continue to rise, broadband builders are taking the risk that their gamble may not pay off.

A government spokesperson insisted that the full-fibre rollout was “on track”.

He added: “We are supporting suppliers of all sizes to scale their networks, and we monitor the market closely to ensure that people across the UK have the best experience for decades to come.” To get the necessary connectivity.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com