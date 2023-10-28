What We Like About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)’s Upcoming Dividend

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the date the company determines shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of because any purchases of stock made on or after this date may mean late settlements that are not reflected on the record date. Therefore, if you buy Independent Bank shares on or after November 2, you will not be eligible to receive the dividend when it is paid on November 13.

The company’s upcoming dividend is US$0.23 per share, which follows from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.92 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year’s worth of payments, Independent Bank stock has a trailing yield of approximately 4.9% on the current share price of $18.92. We love to see companies pay dividends, but it’s also important to make sure that laying the golden eggs won’t kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Independent Bank has been able to grow its dividends, or whether the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Independent Bank

If a company pays more in dividends than it earns, the dividend may become unsustainable – hardly an ideal situation. That’s why it’s good to see that Independent Bank is paying out a modest 32% of its earnings.

When a company pays less in dividends than it earned in profit, it generally suggests that its dividend is affordable. The lower percentage of its profits it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for dividends if the business enters a recession.

Click here to see the company’s payout ratio and analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historical-dividend

Are earnings and dividends growing?

Stocks of companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, because it is easier to raise the dividend when earnings are growing. If the business enters a recession and the dividend is cut, the company may see its value decline rapidly. That’s why it’s pleasing to see Independent Bank’s earnings skyrocketing at 25% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company’s dividend performance by evaluating how much dividend payments have changed over time. Over the past nine years, Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of about 16% per year. Both earnings and dividends per share have been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

to sum it up

Is Independent Bank an attractive dividend stock, or would it be better off keeping it on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a large portion of profits within the business, it is usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value to shareholders than paying dividends. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long term. In summary, Independent Bank has some promise as a dividend stock, and we’d suggest taking a closer look at it.

With this in mind, an important part of thorough stock research is to be aware of any risks the stock is currently facing. For example, we have identified 2 warning signs for Independent Bank (1 is a bit unpleasant) You should be aware of this.

A common investing mistake is to buy the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find Complete list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source