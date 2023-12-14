What we know about YCT-529, the male birth control pill tested by researchers

Top Line

Researchers this week began testing a first-of-its-kind non-hormonal male birth control pill, a promising step forward for male contraceptive care as previous hormonal methods faced challenges like too many side effects and reducing sperm production. Was.

man taking medicine getty

important facts

Manufacturer YourChoice Therapeutics this week began a Phase I trial of its daily male birth control pill, known as YCT-529, with British participants. Unlike the female birth control pill, YCT-529 is a hormone-free type of retinoic acid receptor-alpha (RAR-alpha) inhibitor, which means it works by blocking access to vitamin A, preventing sperm production. Previous studies have found that vitamin A deficiency can lead to infertility because it is essential for male reproduction, sperm production, and maintenance of the male genital tract. When tested on male rats during preclinical trials, the male contraceptive showed 99% efficacy in preventing pregnancy, was 100% reversible with no side effects and the rats became fertile again four to six weeks after stopping the pill. According to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Sex Research, the number of men willing to take male contraception ranged from 34% to 82.3%.

When might the male birth control pill become available?

Unclear. This clinical trial is expected to end in June 2024.

big number

$200 billion. According to a study published in Current Obstetrics & Gynecology Reports, the market value of new male contraceptives is (between $40 billion and $200 billion), assuming a market of 10 million men in the US and 50 million men worldwide. Is the size.,

important quotes

“The world is ready for a male contraceptive agent and delivering one that is hormone-free is absolutely the right thing to do, given the side effects that women have suffered from The Pill for decades,” says Gunda George, founder of The Pill. the researcher behind and founding director of the Institute for Therapeutics Discovery and Development said in a statement.

main background

However, according to the National Institutes of Health, about half of pregnancies worldwide are unintended, the only contraceptive options available to men are condoms and vasectomy. The problem with creating new birth control methods is that men produce about 1,000 sperm per second – a total of millions of sperm per day – while women produce one egg per month. A Phase II male birth control study initiated by the World Health Organization was stopped in 2016 after researchers found it had too many side effects, according to results published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Participants taking hormonal injections reported mood changes, acne, depression, and suicidal tendencies — all side effects of female birth control. Initial results of the male injection were promising: The drug was 96% effective in preventing pregnancy. A hormonal birth control gel was the first male contraceptive to enter Phase III trials in 2022. It is implanted in each shoulder and reduces sperm production to less than one million per milliliter, compared to the normal 15 million to 200 million sperm per milliliter. A hormonal male birth control pill called dimethandrolone undecanoate is undergoing testing, although a previous 2019 study found it to be safe and effective without any serious side effects.

tangent line

There are a variety of female birth control options, including pills, patches, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and rings, ranging from 71% efficacy to 99% efficacy. Although they have their benefits, according to Healthline, there are also health risks associated with hormonal birth control. Side effects include mood changes, blood clots, weight changes, vaginal irritation, and migraine. Recent research has shown that women who take any type of hormonal birth control have an increased risk of developing breast cancer.