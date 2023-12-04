What we know about the menu, open dates

McDonald’s nostalgic restaurant spinoff has fast food fans anxiously awaiting the official debut date.

Announced by McDonald’s CEO and President Christopher Kempczinski during the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July, the new limited series, titled “Cosmac,” is set to be unveiled at limited locations in early 2024.

To cash in on the nostalgia, a move that has proven fruitful for the chain in recent months, the restaurant will have a theme inspired by an alien character named “Cosmac” who appeared in McDonald’s commercials and commercials from 1986 to 1992 .

However, a curious patron who stumbled upon the yet-to-be-opened location in Illinois may have managed to get a quick glimpse of what’s to come on the Internet.

This is what we know so far about Galactic’s new venture.

What is CosMc’s?

CosMc’s is a new spinoff restaurant idea from McDonald’s. Kempczinski described it as “a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but with its own unique personality.”

It seems the company is planning to lean towards the space-based, nostalgic futurism associated with the CosMc character in the late ’80s and early ’90s. McDonald’s has recently found success in the nostalgia market, introducing adult Happy Meals before reintroducing the Hamburglar in April last year and Grimace in June with a special birthday meal and purple shake.

When does CosMc open?

Although an exact opening date has not yet been shared by the company, Kempzinsk initially said that more information would become available at the company’s investor day at the end of the year. For now, fans are stuck with a loose launch date of early 2024.

Who is the character of CosMc?

As previously reported by USA TODAY, CosMc hasn’t appeared in the McDonald’s universe in more than 30 years.

As previously mentioned, a 1987 commercial titled “The Story of CosMC” is available through the YouTube archives and features Ronald McDonald and Grimace who find a strange object dropped in McDonaldland. Hands and a head wearing a silver suit pop out and CosMc (pronounced cosmic) appears, saying he “came from outer space on a trade mission.”

After making a series of possibly unwanted trades with other characters to gain a cheeseburger and some fries, CosMc is called back by Ronald with a giant magnet, before going on a picnic with the others.

An orange character with round, googly eyes, CosMc resembles an alien, with two antennae mounted on top of his head and a chrome space suit with multiple sets of arms sticking out of each side. He can also fly thanks to his space suit.

McDonald’s has not yet clarified whether the mascot will return to restaurants as part of the concept launch.

What’s on the menu at CosMc?

McDonald’s has not announced what will be on CosMc’s menu. However, Chicago-area real estate investor Iman Jalali claims to have photographed a menu board outside an upcoming CosMc in Illinois. there were pictures shared on social media And obtained by USA TODAY.

According to the photos, the drive-thru menu includes teas and lemonades, coffee, slushies and frappes, and signature fruit drinks called “Galactic Boosts.” Drinks like Turmeric Spiced Latte, Churro Frappe and Sour Cherry Energy Burst are some of the items listed.

Food items included a Spicy Queso Sandwich, a Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, Pretzel Bites and Savory Hash Brown Bites. The list also appears to bring back all-day breakfast with classic items like the Egg McMuffin, the Bacon McMuffin with Egg, and the Sausage McMuffin with Egg. Traditional McFlurry flavors also appeared.

Jalali said the photos were taken in the city of Bolingbrook, about 30 miles west of Chicago., Where the first CosMc is set to open. While driving through what was once Boston Market, he noticed a shiny new four-lane drive-thru with a digital menu. Interested in seeing more, Jalali said he arrived at the location to find a team of actors and cameras shooting an advertisement, meaning he was only able to take a few photos from a distance.

Jalali was unable to obtain any further information and McDonald’s did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment. It is unclear whether all or any of the items on board are to be served at launch.

Reporting was contributed by Mike Snyder, USA TODAY.

