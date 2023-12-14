What we can learn from the EU about how to protect our holidays

One of the side effects of Brexit is not only that existing laws derived from EU law may be abolished, but also that future improvements in consumer protection that may take place after the EU reviews its directives are no longer Do not automatically apply to us.

The practical implications of this divergence are about to be highlighted for travellers, as both the EU and UK governments reconsider consumer protection arrangements for holidays, both in light of what happened during the pandemic and, later in the day, in the wake of Thomas’ collapse. Cook in 2019. The EU has just published its proposals, while the deadline for submitting our own UK review of core EU package travel law passed this week.

It is clear from the proposals it has adopted that the EU is on a mission to further improve safety with passengers at the forefront of its proposals. But here the mood music of the government does not seem so consumer friendly. If so, I am reading the tone of this statement from the Department for Business and Trade correctly: “We are particularly looking to see whether the rules strike the right balance between consumer protection and business freedom.”

When it comes to package holidays, the EU’s latest proposals focus on the following areas. I have given my verdict on each. Let us hope that, in its review, the UK Government learns and remembers this approach and does not put the interests of shareholders above the interests of holidaymakers.

timely refund

The current right (which also applies in the UK), that the package operator must pay you a refund within 14 days of canceling the holiday, was widely ignored by travel companies during the pandemic, with many operators Said it was an impossible deadline to meet. Because they were struggling to get the money back from the airlines that they needed to return to their customers. The EU is proposing new rules to require that such refunds be made by service providers (such as airlines) to operators within seven days, so that consumers can receive their refunds within the two-week limit.

Decision: This is an unexpected and wise lesson learned from the pandemic.

pay later

The EU proposes that deposits for package holidays should not exceed 25 per cent of the package price (except in certain circumstances). More importantly, tour operators will not be able to demand the full balance of the holiday cost until 28 days before the departure date.

Decision: This time frame is much later and much more tolerable than normal UK booking terms. In this country we usually have to pay the full cost of our holidays eight to 10 weeks before departure. Making it smaller can only be a good thing for consumers.

protected voucher

During the pandemic, issuing vouchers instead of cash refunds for canceled holidays was a key way many travel businesses managed to stay afloat. This was a useful compromise in difficult times. But this only worked in the UK because special provisions were put in place by Atol, the bonding authority, to guarantee those vouchers. The EU proposal would make things much simpler so that vouchers would be automatically refunded if not used before the validity period ends. And all vouchers and refunds will be covered under insolvency protection rules (such as the Atoll provisions in this country).

Decision: Atol handled the voucher system relatively well during the pandemic, but it was still complex for consumers to understand and time-consuming to administer. These proposals seem like a clear and sensible rationalization that we would do well to reflect on.

Clear information about packages

The rules regarding what is and is not included in a package holiday have always been incredibly complex for the average punter to understand. But it is very important for consumers because packages must be financially guaranteed by law so that if the travel company goes out of business before your trip or while you are away, you can get a full refund. The EU is proposing rules to clarify which arrangements are covered at the time of purchase.

Decision: This is something the UK security scheme, Atoll, has long struggled with. The EU proposal seems a bit vague. I would look at it another way and make it a legal requirement in this country for a company selling travel arrangements to tell you when there is no financial protection.

