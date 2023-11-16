What we can learn from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s immigrant success story

Celebration in 1977. It is possible to learn a lot about immigrants and immigration to America by examining the immigrant success story of Arnold Schwarzenegger. AFP Photo (AFP/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

It is possible to learn a lot about immigrants and immigration to America by examining the immigrant success story of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He came to the United States with inadequate English, but like many immigrants, he had abundant ambition and a willingness to work hard.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote in his autobiography, “America was as big as I had always dreamed it would one day grow in rural Austria.” Total Recall: My Incredibly True Life Story, “So, when I played Hercules going to Times Square in my first film, I didn’t have to pretend my joy and excitement Hercules in New York, (A new book offers his life’s lessons.)

Immigrants are risk takers and entrepreneurs

While his exploits in films and bodybuilding are well known, Arnold began several entrepreneurial ventures soon after arriving in America. He sold a fitness newsletter through the mail, operated a patio construction business with fellow bodybuilder Franco Columbu, and bought apartment buildings in Southern California.

Such entrepreneurial tendencies should not be surprising for an immigrant. According to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, immigrants are “almost twice as likely” to become entrepreneurs as native-born Americans. (According to a National Foundation for American Policy study, most billion-dollar startups have at least one immigrant founder.) The number of immigrant entrepreneurs would be even higher if the United States had a startup visa that allows people to set up and build businesses. Provides permanent residence for jobs.

The act of immigration is entrepreneurship in itself – taking a chance on a new life in a foreign land. Arnold Schwarzenegger was an entrepreneur during his childhood, selling ice cream near a lake during summers in Austria in the 1950s.

Popular culture inspires people around the world

Arnold has described two major popular culture influences from his childhood. First, the movie Hercules and the captive womenThe film, starring bodybuilder Reg Park, inspired the young Arnold to become “strong and muscular”. Second, his desire to become an action hero was sparked by American film star and fellow immigrant Johnny Weissmuller, who starred in a series of Tarzan films that Arnold had watched growing up.

immigrants want to learn english

Perhaps the most dangerous myth about immigrants is that they have no interest in learning English. The economic and cultural benefits of learning the English language are so obvious that immigrants already have a huge incentive to understand the language, and their children almost universally master the language. This doesn’t mean it’s easy, given the often limited number of adult education classes and work and family obligations. However, analysts say this is different from the claim that immigrants do not want to learn English.

In Arnold Schwarzenegger’s autobiography, he expresses embarrassment, even embarrassment, at not being able to speak English proficiently after arriving in the United States. He described his work in his first film Hercules in New York: “The producers hired an acting coach and a dialogue coach, but spending two weeks with them couldn’t make up for my lack of English and experience. , , , I couldn’t even understand all the sentences in the script.” He adds, “When they edited the film, they dubbed another actor’s voice instead of my voice, because my accent was so thick that no one could understand it.”

Shortly after arriving in America, Arnold signed up for English classes at a local community college. Yet as his time in the United States continued, the book details one embarrassing mistake after another caused by his inability to express himself well in English. He writes, “Becoming fluent in English was still the most difficult task on my list.” Eventually he found an accent removal coach, who helped him achieve his acting goals.

Sometimes an immigrant is the right person for the job

Those who oppose immigration argue that immigrants “take” jobs from natives. This makes no sense because no job is meant for any particular person. A brief overview of Arnold’s book tells us that there may be good reasons why a particular person, including an immigrant, may be the best person for the job.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger went to discuss film work the Terminator With Mike Medavoy, head of Orion Pictures, he was not even being considered for the role that would become his most famous role. The producers had Native Americans in mind for the role. “When I first saw the mock-up of the Terminator In the movie poster, the killer robot depicted was OJ Simpson, not me,” Arnold writes. “‘We’ve pretty much signed up OJ Simpson to be the Terminator, who’s like a killing machine,’” he was told. Arnold was hired instead, and the rest is history.

Diverse backgrounds are beneficial

Immigrants bring different perspectives to America. Arnold played the title role the Terminator Because he brings a unique background, as became clear in his interview with the film’s director James Cameron. “I told them how the actor has to prepare. , , In the Army, we learned to field strip and reassemble our weapons by feel,” he writes. “They’ll blindfold you and ask you to take apart a dirty machine gun, clean it and put it back together. I said, ‘He should be given this kind of training.’

Immigrants often need help on their path to success

Arnold Schwarzenegger has described the personal help he received from many people after arriving as an immigrant to California. When he got into a car accident and didn’t know what to do, the guys at the gym intervened. When he moved into his first apartment, Jim’s people came and brought him plates, silverware, and other items. He said that he never remembered people helping like this in Germany or Austria. He also learned “American” etiquette from a girlfriend, whether it was proper table etiquette or sending a thank-you note after a dinner invitation. He credits professors, business associates, and friends for helping him become an American.

Joe Weider, a fitness expert and entrepreneur in America, proved instrumental in Arnold’s career. Arnold had already had success in international bodybuilding competitions, but Joe Weider thought he could go further. “Don’t go back to Europe,” Weider told Arnold after an American competition early in his career. “He offered to pay for me to go to California and get me an apartment, a car, and living expenses so I could So I can focus on training throughout the year.” Weider took Arnold under his wing and advised him in bodybuilding and business.

When Weider died in 2013, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, “Joe not only inspired my early dreams; He made them come true the day he invited me to move to America to pursue my bodybuilding career. I will never forget his generosity. One of Joe’s greatest qualities is that he wasn’t just generous with money; He generously gave his time and expertise and became a father figure to me.

Most motivated people immigrate

Far from wanting to replicate the government in their old country, people who immigrate generally want more than what life in their home country has to offer and want a better future for their children. Arnold developed views that were skeptical of the role of government in economic matters, based on what he saw around him: “It was my reaction against growing up in Europe, where the government was completely in charge of everything, and 70 % of people worked for the government, and the biggest aspiration was to get a government job,” he writes. “That was one of the reasons I left for the United States.”

Immigrants often trust America more than Americans

Far from hating America, as at least one commentator has claimed, immigrants generally have as much or even more confidence in America than people born here. Native Americans were born here, over areas they had no control over. Analysts say Americans generally have to take steps to become immigrants by choice.

In the movie pumping ironArnold Schwarzenegger said that he always felt like America was where he wanted to be. Arnold summarizes his journey to becoming American: “I came because the United States was the greatest country with the best opportunities, and now that it was my home, I wanted to keep it that way and make it even better “

I am the Executive Director of the National Foundation for American Policy, a non-partisan public policy research organization focusing on trade, immigration, and related issues, based in Arlington, Virginia. From August 2001 to January 2003, I served as Executive Associate Commissioner for Policy and Planning and Counselor to the Commissioner in the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Before that I spent four and a half years on the Senate Immigration Subcommittee on Capitol Hill, first as the subcommittee’s staff director for Senator Spencer Abraham and then for Senator Sam Brownback. I have published articles in the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and other publications. I am the author of a non-fiction book called Immigration.

