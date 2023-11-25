What was the cause of the first Opium War in China?

Lithograph of the 18th (Royal Irish) Regiment capturing the fortress of Amoy in the First Opium War, by JH Lynch, 1841, via National Army Museum, London

The First Opium War was a conflict between the British and the Qing dynasty that resulted from opium. China produced goods that were in high demand in Britain, including tea, silk and porcelain. British traders turned to the Indian opium trade to make profits, having to offer some products to Chinese traders in return. The widespread opium addiction crisis led Chinese authorities to ban the import, sale, and use of opium. Hostilities between British traders and the Chinese increased after the implementation of the opium ban and the British merchants’ refusal to obey them, leading to the First Opium War.

Opium production and trade before the First Opium War

Walter S. Lithograph of a fleet of ships carrying opium up the Ganges River to Calcutta, the former capital of British India, by Sherwill, 1850, via SAGE Publications

The cause of the First Opium War between Britain and China is directly related to the illicit trade and smuggling of opium. The British East India Company (EIC) played a major role in dominating the Indian opium trade between Britain and China. The Governor and Company of Merchants of London became the British EIC following the issuance of a royal charter to trade with the East Indies in 1600. The British government did not own the EIC. Instead, it was a joint-stock company owned by several private investors. However, British officials greatly influenced the operation of the monopoly.

Before the British EIC gained control over territories in India, it competed with the Dutch East India Company. Its initial focus was to profit from desirable spices, such as black pepper, ginger and cinnamon. The EIC began to develop strong trade relations with China as it sought some of China’s most lucrative goods, including tea, raw silk, and porcelain. British merchants offered a variety of metal goods in exchange for these products, but the Chinese soon lost interest in importing these goods. Struggling to find the goods China wanted from the Western powers, the EIC turned to the opium trade.

Letters Patent issued by King William III and Queen Mary II of England to the East India Company, 1693, via the British Library Board

In the late 17th century, the Chinese were already struggling with a widespread opium addiction crisis in some of their cities, including Amoy. A ban on the import and sale of opium was implemented in the 18th century to control opium smuggling in Chinese trading ports. The British EIC gained control of the opium market in India after the victory at the Battle of Plassey in 1757. As a result of the victory, the British EIC gained control over the most prominent opium producing regions of India, including Bengal and Bihar. The British EIC managed to maintain its trading rights with China by importing opium into the free trade zone of Canton, or present-day Guangzhou. As soon as opium arrived on British ships, Chinese traders collected it and then distributed it throughout the country.

Get the latest articles delivered to your inbox

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Please check your inbox to activate your subscription

Thank you!

Opium prices declined significantly in the early 19th century as the British EIC began to lose control of its monopoly. At first it limited production to keep opium prices high, but as the monopoly weakened, production increased. The amount of opium imported into China increased steadily between 1775 and 1880. In 1839, more than five million pounds of Indian opium was imported into China.

opium ban in china

Chinese Opium Smokers by Pun-lun, 1870s, via The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

The First Opium War began due to disagreements between British traders and the Qing dynasty over the opium trade. The Qing dynasty attempted to control the import, sale, and use of opium throughout the country. A series of bans enacted in the 18th and 19th centuries attempted to curb the scourge of opium addiction. Opium had long been consumed ediblely, but smoking the substance was a new concept in the late 17th century. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, smoking opium is more likely to cause addiction than eating it.

One of the first opium bans was enacted by Emperor Yongzheng in 1729. The main purpose of this ban was to target illegal opium smuggling in Chinese trading ports. Ships carrying the substance in Chinese waters were to be seized. In 1796, Emperor Jiaqing banned the smoking of opium in China. Four years later, a strict ban was imposed on the import of opium. Several further bans were imposed in 1814 and 1831 as the opium addiction crisis was in full swing despite previous bans.

Opium problem in southeast China

French and United States factories in Canton (Guangzhou), c. 1841, via Australian National Maritime Museum collection

The main source of opium trafficking comes from China’s south-eastern provinces, including Canton, Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang. Canton was a hotspot for the illegal opium trade because it was the only free trade zone open to Western traders. Before China was forced to open more trading ports to foreign traders following the Opium Wars, its trade policies were very strict, requiring foreign traders to go through Hong merchants or Cohong. Although Hong merchants could control the trade in Canton, opium still reached China because some Hong merchants were corrupt and did not follow restrictions.

It was not until the 1830s that the Qing dynasty realized the toll the opium addiction crisis was taking on the country’s economy and people. By the beginning of the First Opium War, enormous quantities of opium were being smuggled into Chinese trading ports with the help of corrupt Chinese merchants and officials. Millions of people in China were addicted to opium, which affected the economy of the Qing dynasty as large amounts of silver used to pay for drugs was finding its way into the hands of British merchants.

The Daoguang Emperor, who ruled during the First Opium War, appointed Lin Zexu as imperial commissioner to prevent opium smuggling. One of Zexu’s most successful efforts was the seizure of 20,000 opium boxes from British traders in March 1839, one of the major events that precipitated the war. British merchants turned to the British government to request compensation for their destroyed opium boxes, but British government officials refused, claiming that the Chinese government should be responsible for paying for their losses.

conflicts leading to the first opium war

Letter from Commander-in-Chief Chen Huacheng to British representatives warning them to keep British ships within their allotted area, 1837, via The National Archives, United Kingdom

As the Qing dynasty struggled to control opium smuggling and use, British merchants became increasingly angry with the Qing officials and their strict trade policies and anti-opium restrictions. The Chinese government issued several warnings to British representatives in China after seeing British ships near the coast of port cities where they were not allowed. One of the letters sent in September 1837 reminded British representatives that British ships were prohibited from approaching any port city other than Canton. The commander-in-chief of naval forces in the south-east Chinese province of Fukien threatened the British to open fire on any British fleet stopping near the province and signed off with “Warned”.

Following the seizure of opium chests, several other skirmishes increased hostilities between the British and the Chinese. In the summer of 1839 a Chinese villager was murdered by British sailors. This incident contributed to tensions between the Chinese and British after Charles Elliot, Chief Superintendent of British Trade in China, refused to hand over the sailors to Chinese authorities for punishment. As a result, Lin Zexu ordered a blockade of Macau, where British merchants lived, which forced them to move to Kowloon, Hong Kong. Zexu also banned Kowloon locals from trading food with merchants. Elliot responded by issuing an ultimatum in September 1839, threatening the Chinese with open fire if British traders did not trade food with the locals. This event is broadly recognized as the beginning of the First Opium War, and direct fighting began in November.

British victory

Lithograph of the British ships HMS Volage and HMS Hyacinth fighting against Chinese war junks by C Graham, 1840, via the Royal Collection Trust

After the Chinese government refused to accept the ultimatum, the British immediately sent their fleet to Canton. HMS Volage and hms hyacinth The First Battle of Chuanpi involved an attack on a fleet of 29 Chinese war junks. Many Chinese war junks were destroyed and the British achieved their first victory in the war. British naval forces traveled north up the coast of China and successfully captured Chusan, or present-day Zhoushan, in June 1840. After capturing several Chinese forts, the British and Chinese began to negotiate terms to end the war. However, government officials from both sides failed to come to an agreement.

The British managed to capture several major Chinese port cities, including Canton, Amoy, Ningpo, Chapu, Shanghai and Chinkiang. British naval forces suffered far fewer casualties than the Chinese throughout the war. Estimates of British casualties vary, but it is believed that the British suffered about 500 casualties, while the Chinese suffered about 18,000–20,000 casualties. Fearing losing Nanking, the Chinese requested a peace agreement to end the war. The First Opium War ended with the signing of the Treaty of Nanking, also known as the Treaty of Nanking, in August 1842.

Terms of agreement after the First Opium War

Engraving of the signing of the Treaty of Nanking between British and Chinese officials by John Platt, 1846, via the Royal Collection Trust

The Treaty of Nanking forced the Qing dynasty to open more trading ports to the Western world than ever before. Foreign merchants were at first restricted to trading only with Hong merchants at the port of Canton. The Treaty of Nanking allowed Western merchants access to Canton, Amoy, Foochow, Ningpo, and Shanghai without restriction. Foreign merchants no longer needed to trade with the Chinese through Hong merchants at any trading port. The treaty also forced China to surrender Hong Kong, which would remain under British control for more than 150 years until 1997. The First Opium War had a severe impact on the economy of the Qing dynasty, as China was responsible for paying millions of dollars in war indemnities. ,

Other Western powers used Britain’s victory in the First Opium War to extract the same concessions Britain had received. The Second Opium War would have a devastating impact on the Qing dynasty, resulting in immense social unrest and the collapse of the economy and government. In the 18th and 19th centuries the opium trade forced China to break down its trade barriers that protected the country from Western influences. Future treaties and the establishment of a new government system in China after the fall of the Qing dynasty would lead to greater concessions and leniency in diplomatic relations to Western powers.

Source: www.thecollector.com