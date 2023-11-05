what to watch

Central all the time. Start times may vary depending on cable/satellite provider. Confirm the time on your on-screen guide.

Paramount+ ■ New Series

The series stars co-executive producer David Oyelowo as legendary Wild West lawman Bass Reeves and is also executive produced by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone). Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, Reeves served as a federal peace officer in the post-Reconstruction era in what was then known as Indian Territory, and killed more than 3,000 of the most dangerous The criminals were caught without anyone being injured. The cast also includes Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck and Barry Pepper. This eight-episode series (the first two installments release today) is the first in a planned Lawmen anthology that will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws in future iterations.

UPTV, 6 PM ■ Original Movie

UPTV’s first Christmas premiere of the season follows ex-high school sweethearts (Tamara Duarte and Andrew Bushell) who return to Minneapolis for a Christmas snowball 10-year-old class reunion weekend. After attending the Kickoff Event, the two of them are warned that three Christmas ghosts will visit them over the next three days, and during the first two visits, they have to relive their past and present holidays and what experiences they see. Have shared they accepted defeat. What will the Ghost of Christmas Future bring them?

real housewives of potomac

Bravo, 7PM ■ Season Premiere

Season 8 of this Potomac, Maryland-based Real Housewives spinoff begins tonight, following the personal and professional lives of Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robin Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihime. Is focused on.

Season 2 of the hit Paramount Network drama Yellowstone continues with episode two tonight on CBS. In “New Beginnings”, Beth (Kelly Reilly) buys land to protect the farm. Then in “The Reek of Desperation”, John (Kevin Costner) and Beth prepare a new political candidate.

In the new Halloween special “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV,” as Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) battles the blockchain to save Bart (Nancy Cartwright) after she’s turned into an NXT, Lisa (Yeardley Smith) asks her for help with a killer. Is. A serial killer’s past to explore, and an outbreak turns Springfielders into lazy, beer-loving oafs.

Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m. ■ Original Movie

Jordyn (Hunter King) and her two best friends join the seasonal revelers by dressing up in Santa suits and traveling to various hot spots to eat, drink, and be merry. As the night progresses and the hustle and bustle begins, the three women find what they were looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strong bond.

Nat Geo, starting at 7pm ■ New series

President John F. To commemorate 60 years since the Kennedy assassination, Nat Geo’s Emmy-winning franchise One Day in America returns with this second installment, a three-part documentary (all airing tonight) that takes a closer look at that tragic day in the American… Provides a comprehensive account of the day. History. The series was produced with the official collaboration of the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in Dallas and includes new color news footage and testimony from people who were there, some of whom are sharing their stories for the first time in a documentary.

PBS, 9 p.m. (WTTW Chicago, 9 p.m.)

Annika (Nicola Walker) reflects on the novel in 1984 when she and her team head to the Hebrides to investigate the death of a man found in a block of ice.

