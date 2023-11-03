What to make of BP and Shell dividends after latest results?

Oil and gas majors BP and Shell have both announced share buybacks and stable dividends , [+] Looks like a strong end to the year. getty

It appears that both BP (LON:BP) and Shell (LON:SHEL) are focused on increased shareholder returns in the near term. Both energy majors announced share buybacks and frozen dividends earlier this week.

While dividends by both FTSE 100 companies were raised earlier this year, payouts are still below pre-Covid levels. So as the end of the trading year approaches and 2024 approaches, what should investors make of this? Let’s first take a brief look at the latest quarterly results.

shell

Shell on Thursday (November 1, 2023) reported third-quarter profit of $6.2 billion. This is 22% more than the $5.1 billion recorded in the previous quarter. But that’s significantly lower than the $9.45 billion Shell posted in the same quarter last year, when the Russia-Ukraine war boosted the energy industry’s coffers.

BP

Rival BP on Tuesday (Oct 31, 2023) posted third-quarter net profit of $3.293 billion, up 27% from $2.59 billion profit in the previous quarter. However, that’s still significantly less than the $8.15 billion posted for the same quarter last year, when margins were undoubtedly boosted again by the company’s own Russia-Ukraine war windfall.

Buybacks and dividends at a glance

Despite a decline in profits on an annual basis, both companies appear to be committed to share buybacks to support their share prices, but Shell comes across as more bullish. It announced a $3.5 billion share buyback over the next three months, with CEO Val Savan indicating that the energy giant has set aside $6.5 billion for the second half of the year, “significantly more” than the $5 billion announced in June.

“We [Shell] “Delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, taking advantage of opportunities in volatile commodity markets,” Savan said in releasing the company’s quarterly financial report.

BP claimed to be “transformative while performing” – with no clarity (yet) as to who will be its next CEO following the unceremonious departure of Bernard Looney – and continued a trend of slowing share buybacks. The announced figure for the quarter was $1.5 billion – steady on the previous quarter’s buyback rate but down from $1.75 billion the previous quarter.

It said higher oil refining margins and growth in oil and gas production contributed to the improvement in earnings, but the gains there were “partially offset by weaker natural gas marketing and trading.”

As far as dividends are concerned, both UK energy companies maintained their dividends. Shell announced at $0.33 per share, the same as last quarter, when a 15% increase was announced. But the current figure is still about 30% lower than the company’s pre-Covid dividend level (cut in April 2020). This gives Shell a current dividend-yield of about 3.9% (at 12:59 EDT on November 3, 2023).

BP maintained its dividend at $0.0727 per share, again the same as last quarter, but up 10% from a year earlier. However, this is also significantly lower than its regular pre-COVID payout of more than $0.10 per share. This gives BP a current dividend-yield of 4.70% (at 12:59 EDT on November 3, 2023).

Verdict: Prepare for a strong finish to 2023

In terms of messaging, I think Shell is stronger than BP, as BP desperately needs a new CEO to articulate its vision. However, both offer equally stable dividends and medium-term potential. Of course, concerns over the performance of the energy majors will remain in the near term, as their peers – like BP and Shell – cannot escape the macroeconomic environment.

Central banks in the G7, including the US Federal Reserve, are keeping interest rates high to tackle inflation. Oil demand is still weak due to concerns over economic activity in China and Germany and consumer confidence in key markets. Additionally, the global geopolitical environment remains rough, causing unpredictable rises and falls in energy stocks.

As a result, it may take some time for market uncertainty and volatility to subside. But oil stocks like BP and Shell are poised to finish 2023 strong. That’s because oil prices are likely to remain high north of $60 for the rest of the year and into the first quarter of 2024, even with the odd $150 forecast. Prices are not made per barrel.