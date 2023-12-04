What to know about Trump's civil fraud lawsuit

Donald J. Trump’s defense lawyers will call his son and fellow defendant Eric Trump back to the witness stand this week, as well as more expert witnesses to testify on the former president’s behalf.

Mr Trump, who has already testified during his civil fraud trial last month, is due to testify again on December 11 before his lawyers rest the case.

The lawsuit, which began in October, stems from a suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. They have accused Mr. Trump and his companies and other defendants, including his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, of inflating the property’s value to get favorable loan and insurance deals.

Today is the 39th day of the civil fraud trial and the fourth week of the defendants’ case has begun.

Judge, Arthur F. Angoron ruled before the trial even began that Mr. Trump and the other defendants were liable for fraud. After the hearing he will decide what punishment he should receive. Ms. James has requested that the former president pay $250 million and that she and her sons be permanently barred from running businesses in New York.

Mr Trump has denied all wrongdoing. His lawyers have argued that the property had no objective value and that different appraisals are common in real estate.

Here’s what happened last week:

fully satisfied bankers

Current and former bankers from Deutsche Bank testified on Mr Trump’s behalf.

David Williams, a banker in the institution’s private wealth management group, said financial statements like Mr. Trump’s were dependent on projections. As a result, he said, the bank did its due diligence and adjusted the numbers downwards.

At one point, Mr. Williams testified that Mr. Trump’s net worth had been adjusted to $2.6 billion from the $4.9 billion he originally reported, and that such a large change was not unusual in his line of work.

The court also heard from Rosemary Vrablik, a former Deutsche Bank employee who acted as an intermediary between the bank and the Trump family and who oversaw millions of dollars in loans to Mr Trump.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Jesus Suarez asked Ms Vrablik about old emails that show the bank’s enthusiasm to make the Trump family a customer. Early in the relationship, Ms. Vrablik told colleagues in a 2011 email that she hoped the Trump family would introduce the bank to “the wealthiest people on the planet.”

Years later, Ms. Vrablik told Ivanka Trump, the former president’s daughter, that the Trump family was one of her division’s top 10 clients in terms of revenue generation, and her boss was thrilled with how her business had grown.

Parade of experts continues

Mr. Trump’s lawyers called witness witness Robert Younell, an expert in commercial real estate financing, to support the bankers’ testimony.

Mr. Younell praised Mr. Trump’s financial statements, saying they were of better quality than those typically obtained in real estate transactions. But he said such statements were only meant to serve as a “road map” for banks to conduct their own analysis.

Mr. Unel also said that Deutsche Bank would be excited to have Mr. Trump as a client, as he would be able to introduce him to other high-net-worth clients and help expand the bank’s private wealth business.

In response to the testimony, Justice Engoron sarcastically said, “If there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last eight weeks, it’s that banks love billionaires.”

Gag order restored

During the first week of the trial, Mr Trump shared a post on social media showing Justice Angoron’s law clerk, Alison Greenfield, standing next to Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senate majority leader. Mr Trump incorrectly referred to her in the post as “Schumer’s girlfriend” and accused her of “running this case against me”.

In response, Justice Engoron issued a gag order barring Mr. Trump from commenting to the judge’s staff. He later issued a similar gag order against Mr Trump’s lawyers after they questioned Ms Greenfield’s prominence in the case and accused her of partisan bias because she is a Democrat.

In the past two months, Mr. Trump has violated the gag order twice, resulting in a $15,000 fine.

His lawyers appealed the orders, and another judge, David Friedman, temporarily blocked them. Mr Trump then criticized Ms Greenfield on social media, calling her “upset and angry”.

The gag orders were reinstated last week after a review by an appeals court panel. Justice Angoron, while addressing the court on Thursday, said he intended to enforce the orders “strictly and strictly”.

Christopher M. Keese, one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, issued a statement saying, “In a country where the First Amendment is sacred, President Trump can’t even comment on why he feels he didn’t get a fair trial.” Can.”

what to expect

After Mr Trump’s lawyers rest their case next week, the attorney general’s lawyers are expected to call several witnesses to give rebuttal testimony.

After this the trial will stop till January. Both sides will submit written briefs and then return to the courtroom on January 11 for closing arguments.

Justice Angoron is expected to issue his decision in a few weeks.

Source: www.nytimes.com