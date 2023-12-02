What to Know About the Recall of Growing Melons Over Deadly Salmonella Risks

Consumers who eat cantaloupe are advised to be on high alert following government warnings over a deadly salmonella outbreak linked to the fruit.

US health officials have ordered a widespread recall of potentially contaminated whole and pre-cut melons over the past few weeks, as well as any products containing melons from consumers on Thursday, the recall notice from officials shows. Have been requested to take it out. The flurry of warnings has prompted major grocers such as Kroger, Trader Joe’s and Walmart to remove products containing watermelon from store shelves.

The bacteria-laden cantaloupes have been linked to at least 117 illnesses, including 61 hospitalizations and two deaths in 34 U.S. states, and that number could rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Thursday.

Here’s what to know about that fresh crop of cantaloupes, and how to know if you should save that fruit or keep it in your fridge.

What is happening?

Following an outbreak of serious bacterial infections linked to the fruit, the CDC is warning consumers to stay away from pre-cut cantaloupe if they are unsure whether it is from a distributor whose product has been recalled. .

This guidance follows previous orders by U.S. health officials to recall whole melons from several brands, including Malichita and Rudy’s, which prompted several nationwide grocery chains to recall their own products containing pre-cut melons. Most recently, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s removed select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupes from their shelves on Wednesday, according to an FDA notice.

Cut Fruit Express of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, on Wednesday recalled products containing cantaloupe, including Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix CHPG 6.5oz; Cut Fruit Express Brand 6.5 oz, 15 oz, 16 oz, 32 oz packages of fruit mixes; And food service packages of 5lb-tray, 10lb-bag, 25lb-pail, all of which can be contaminated with Salmonella.

Which products are affected?

The FDA said fresh cantaloupes labeled Malichita, Ruddy, “4050” and “Product of Mexico/Product du Mexic” are not safe to consume and should be thrown away.

Additionally, according to the agency, products containing pre-cut melon, such as fruit salads, may pose a salmonella risk to consumers. According to the FDA, there have been at least three waves of recalls of pre-cut melons by major grocery stores including Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts Farmers Market, Aldi and Walmart since November.

What should I do if I don’t know the brand of my cantaloupe?

The FDA is advising consumers to throw away any cantaloupe that cannot be identified by brand.

The agency said in a statement Thursday, “If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe, including pre-cut cantaloupe or products containing pre-cut cantaloupe, is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and Throw it away.”

In addition to throwing out the melons, the FDA advises people to wash any surfaces that came in contact with the melons using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher, the agency said.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella, or salmonellosis, is a bacterial infection that affects the intestinal tract, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical research center. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, which usually begin between eight and 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria.

According to the Mayo Clinic, not everyone infected with Salmonella experiences symptoms. Children under five years of age, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing serious illnesses that require medical care or hospitalization.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, people who get salmonella should rest and drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. The infection usually resolves on its own within a few days.

