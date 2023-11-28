What to know about the rapidly spreading ‘Pirola’ COVID variant BA.2.86—and whether vaccines provide protection

Top Line

Pirola, or BA.2.86, is the third most prevalent COVID strain in the US, and while there may be concerns about the new monovalent vaccine – which protects against the XbB lineage, which Pirola is not a part of – it does not provide protection against it . Pirola and its subtypes, drug manufacturers and the CDC are confident that the vaccines provide protection.

A hand with a medical syringe is seen in front of a spread text “Pirola BA.2.86 SARS-CoV-2” , [+] COVID-19 variant in the background. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

important facts

Pirola accounted for 8.8% of cases as of November 25, which is almost three times the number of cases made up during the previous two-week period ending November 11, when Pirola was not even among the top five most prevalent variants. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is most prevalent in the Northeast, where it is the second most common variant (13%) in the region after HV.1. Pirola on Monday joined four other variants designated by the World Health Organization as a “variant of interest”, a step up from its “variant under monitoring” label in August. Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Novavax told forbes Their latest vaccines offer some protection from Pirola, and Moderna’s September clinical trial found that its latest shot provided an 8.7-fold increase in protection. According to the CDC, “the public health risk posed by this variant is low,” and updated vaccines are expected to increase protection against pirola.

Adverse

Some experts are not so convinced that Pirola and its progeny—particularly JN.1—will be very safe under the new vaccines. author of a biorxiv The study wrote in a pre-publication commentary, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, that the new vaccines could increase the spread of the recent pirola virus.

main background

According to the CDC, it is unknown whether pirola causes different symptoms than other types. Pirola is a part of the Omicron family and is a highly mutated branch of its original variant BA.2, which was the dominant strain in 2022 and caused 85% of cases in April 2022. JN.1 is one of the mutations of Pirola. It is spreading rapidly in other countries. It was first detected in the US in September and has been found in at least 11 countries, according to the CDC.

big number

18,119. That’s how many people were hospitalized in the US in the week of November 18, according to the CDC. This is approximately 9% more than last week. Deaths increased by 8.3% – 506 – in the same week.

tangent line

HV.1 is the most prevalent Covid strain in the US, and accounted for 31.7% of cases as of November 25. It first gained the lead in late October, overtaking the EG.5, or “Aeris” variant, into second place. As of November 25, Aeris accounted for 13.1% of cases and is the ancestor of HV.1. Both variants belong to the XbB lineage, so the new Covid vaccines provide protection against them. Although HV.1 is highly contagious, “there is no evidence that it is more severe than other variants”, said Ross Keddle, a professor of immunology and microbiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine. Health,

amazing facts

Due to the volume of cases it has generated, Pirola was previously paired with other BA lineage variants on the CDC’s variant tracker. It was not listed as a stand-alone variant until the November 11 data release.

