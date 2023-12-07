What to know about the Hall & Oates legal battle and the business at stake behind that music

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — After more than half a century of making music together, Daryl Hall is suing John Oates and arguing in arbitration that he sold his business in the Hall & Oates business partnership without Hall’s permission. Cannot sell share.

The petitions filed in the public court revealed the extent of the rift between the pair, best known for hits in the 1970s and 80s including “Maneater,” “Rich Girl,” “Kiss on My List” and “I Can’t Go for That.” Has increased. no one could).”

Hall has accused Oates of blindsided and deceived her, saying that their relationship and her trust in Oates have deteriorated. Oates has said that she is “deeply hurt” that Hall is making “inflammatory, defamatory and false statements” about her.

A Nashville judge recently blocked the sale of Oates’ stake in Whole Oates Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC until an arbitrator’s consideration or Feb. 17.

Here are some recent developments.

Why are Hall and Oates going to court?

The dispute became public on November 16, when Hall filed a lawsuit in Nashville Chancery Court asking the judge to block the sale by Oates so that a separate, private arbitration could begin. Hall’s lawsuit argues that going to court was the only way to ensure that the sale to Oates and others involved in his trust would not be halted before the arbitrator’s decision. Hall filed for arbitration on November 9.

Still, the pair’s private business holdings and their agreements have been largely blocked from public view, even after a judge unsealed several of the filings. Oates’ lawyers have argued that he lived up to his contractual obligations and did not go behind Hall’s back. He said the matter should have remained in arbitration, while Hall was accused of publicizing personal disagreements.

A judge blocked the sale the day the lawsuit was filed, then extended that stay last week.

What is the proposed sale timeline?

A court declaration by Hall reveals what type of valuable Hall & Oates materials are included in Hol Oates Enterprises, although it does not describe the value of those materials, ownership percentage breakdown, or sales price. The announcement cites materials such as trademarks, individual name and likeness rights, record royalty income and website and social media assets.

Hall’s announcement stated that the musician was considering how to go through a “global divorce” in late 2022, when Hall said he would be separating his touring entity and a separate partnership related to his musical compositions and publishing. were entertaining pressure from Oates to disband. Meanwhile, Hall proposed dissolving Whole Oats Enterprises.

Their disputes regarding Whole Oats Enterprises worsened and led to an impasse, leading them to enter arbitration in July, Hall’s arbitration filing states.

The filing accuses Oates of quietly negotiating the settlement with Primary Wave while allowing Hall to continue normal arbitration duties, costing him time and legal fees.

Oates’ team entered into a non-disclosure agreement on October 2 without Hall’s knowledge, which provided Primary Wave confidential information from the partnership. Unaware of the Primary Wave negotiations, Hall and his representatives participated in an hour-long mediation the next day. The arbitration document states that on October 19, Hall’s lawyers provided proposed settlement documents to Oates’ team, although Oates’ team has still not commented on them.

The next day, Oates sent Hall a transfer notice and a letter of intent describing the sale to Primary Wave, according to Hall’s filing.

What was Daryl Hall’s reaction?

The court battle was initially hidden from the public eye due to corporate legal procedures and filings. Hall then removed the veneer in a point-by-point declaration explaining why she is “deeply troubled by the deterioration of my relationship with and trust in John Oates.”

Hall’s account was filed during arbitration in early November and made public in the lawsuit later in the month. It alleges that Oates and his team engaged in “ultimate partnership betrayal” by pressuring Hall to sell his share while telling colleagues that he wanted to retain ownership.

Hall alleged that Oates had become “hostile and aggressive rather than professional and polite” toward her in recent years. Hall accused Oates of making commercial demands through a “rotating group of lawyers”.

Hall said he was two days before leaving for a tour of the West Coast, Japan and the Philippines when Oates first reported the impending sale on October 20.

Hall said he would never have approved the sale to Primary Wave and that he objects to its business model. Hall expressed concern over how his name, likeness and other properties might be used.

Additionally, he said that Oates’ team did not provide him with the confidential information disclosed to Primary Wave, which already had a “significant interest” in Hall & Oates’ song catalog for more than 15 years. The New York-based company has in recent years struck deals to buy stakes in the music catalogs of artists such as Bing Crosby, Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks, Whitney Houston and Prince.

Dina Merlen, a Connecticut-based partner at Reavis Page Jump LLP with entertainment law expertise, said Primary Wave has made investment deals worth more than $2 billion in about two years as it buys music rights.

“Primary Wave is a kid in a candy shop with a pocket full of cash,” said Merlen, who was not involved in the Hall & Oates case. “Under these circumstances, it is not a big deal to see a temptation for oats.”

What was John Oates’ answer?

In his own announcement, Oates expressed disappointment at his longtime partner’s words and said Hall’s allegations that Oates violated their agreement by going behind his back are not true. Oates declined to go into specific details and said he was obligated to keep the details private, even if Hall did not.

Oates argued that he had been trying to expand their business partnership for some time, but Hall was unwilling to work with him to protect what they had created. He also said that Hall has been trying for years to be seen as a person.

According to Hall’s arbitration filing, Oates’ lawyers have argued that the sale is allowed under a clause in their business agreement that gives one partner the opportunity to buy out the other’s share if faced with an outside sale.

Merlen cautioned that without seeing the entire agreement — which is under court seal — she can’t be certain how the provision works. But he said it appears to have a “right of first refusal”, which gives non-selling members more control over the proposed transfer, “potentially blocking a sale to a third party they don’t want to let in, “As well as increasing the number of their own ownership stakes.”

Hall’s team has argued that other contractual violations void the deal.

Merlen said, “Whether he (Oates) had the authority to do what he allegedly did – or tried to do – with Primary Wave, remains to be seen.”

Source: apnews.com