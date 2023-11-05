What to know about the coming US hydrogen energy boost

The Biden administration is betting on hydrogen to power the country, create good-paying jobs and reduce climate-warming emissions. Last month, the President announced that $7 billion would be invested to build seven regional hydrogen-producing hubs across the U.S. He promised to work with unions and disadvantaged sectors so that “all communities can share in the benefits of the clean energy transition.” Can participate.”

Why hydrogen? It is one of the most abundant elements in the universe, and has the highest energy per mass of any other fuel. Here are the key things to know as the US launches a billion-dollar effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing hydrogen as an energy source.

Biden administration’s hydrogen hub investment



The White House announced a major investment funded by bipartisan infrastructure legislation on October 13. The plan suggests seven regional hubs, one each in the Mid-Atlantic, Appalachia, California, the Gulf Coast, the Heartland, the Pacific Northwest and the Midwest. According to the White House, once the hubs are up and running, they will cut carbon dioxide emissions by 25 million metric tons each year. This is equivalent to the emissions from more than 5 million gas-powered vehicles.

Aaron Feaver, executive director of energy research organization JCDREAM, said many of the regional centers will reuse existing oil and gas infrastructure. The hub is likely to be a combination of old fossil fuel facilities and new buildings that will house electrolyzer plants.

“It is taking over coal facilities that would have been closed regardless of the hydrogen hub,” he told Earther. “Instead of just leaving it as an empty facility and [having] Following the loss of jobs, we are hoping to convert some of it into clean energy jobs by using some of the existing infrastructure in those locations.

How will hydrogen produce ‘clean energy’

Hydrogen is a highly flammable gas. When it’s burned via a fuel cell, it doesn’t create harmful byproducts – it creates water – hence the idea that hydrogen is a “clean” energy source (more on that claim in a moment). To make electricity, hydrogen is fed into a fuel cell, which separates it into protons and electrons. The electrons move into an internal circuit, creating electricity. Protons produce water and heat.

Hydrogen energy is often described as having many colors. For example, so-called blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas through a process called steam reforming. According to a fact sheet from National Grid, carbon capture and monitoring technology is used to reduce emissions produced by this method. It has lower carbon emissions than other hydrogen methods but produces methane. Pink hydrogen is obtained from nuclear energy, and black hydrogen is produced from black coal.

The cleanest form of hydrogen is called green hydrogen. Not only is it produced by processing hydrogen through fuel cells, but the electricity used to power the process also comes from renewable energy.

“If you use electrolytic hydrogen, you can call it green hydrogen, but if your power grid isn’t really cleaned up well, that hydrogen is not green,” Feaver said.

The challenge will be to ensure that the hubs eventually produce predominantly green hydrogen. About two-thirds of the project’s investment is related to green hydrogen. “What we’re really trying to focus on is the actual carbon footprint and CO2 emissions associated with the entire lifecycle of whatever hydrogen it is.” [we’re] Production,” Feaver said.

But two hubs, including one slated for the Gulf Coast, will rely primarily on blue hydrogen that is made from natural gas to “reduce the cost of hydrogen,” according to the White House. Production facilities must use carbon capture to offset the emissions produced there. But carbon capture and carbon storage companies’ technology has not lived up to the promise, especially not at scale.

Hydrogen hub critics wary of ‘clean energy’ description

Some climate justice groups have pushed back on hydrogen hubs. Several organizations expressed disappointment that the investment is backed by oil and gas giants Chevron and ExxonMobil, the Dallas Morning News reported. “We need an ambitious transition away from dirty energy, not another taxpayer subsidy to help Big Oil repackage fossil fuels as so-called clean energy,” Friends of the Earth spokeswoman Sarah Lutz told the BBC. Enables.”

Another part of the opposition comes from the fact that over 90% of hydrogen in the US is made from natural gas. Basava Sen, director of the Climate Justice Project at the Institute for Policy Studies and a leading member of the Climate Justice Coalition, is worried that oil and gas companies are going to use it to keep themselves relevant.

“This is contrary to the kind of energy policy we need to see from the American government,” he said. “We need to end fossil fuel subsidies, instead of investing in inventing new ways to subsidize the fossil fuel industry.”

Pushback is also based on potential emissions. Sen warned that if hubs do not move almost entirely to green hydrogen, it could increase the country’s methane emissions. He wants to see investment in solar and wind energy as a way to create jobs, reduce emissions and phase out fossil fuels. “It makes more sense to put that renewable energy directly into the grid or use the excess energy to charge batteries,” he said.

