What to know about Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan – Marketplace

It’s been four months since the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for most people with federal loans. Now, the administration has come up with a new, completely different student loan relief plan.

It is still in its early stages and will need to go through a thorough rule-making process, but if some version of it is finalized, it could offer a new path to loan forgiveness for many people.

This new forgiveness plan will not apply to everyone with federal student loans.

“Department [of Education] “The focus is basically on providing relief to five broad categories of borrowers,” said Adam Minsky, an attorney who works with student loan borrowers.

Those categories, he said, include “borrowers who now owe much more than the amount originally borrowed, perhaps because of interest, accumulation and charges over time.” Furthermore, “people who studied at certain institutions that basically loaded them with unreasonable amounts of debt and did not provide them a clear path to generating income through employment.”

The new forgiveness plan will also include borrowers who have been paying their student loans for more than 25 years, people who should qualify for existing student loan forgiveness programs but for whatever reason haven’t applied , “And ultimately, there’s kind of a catch-all category for borrowers who may be experiencing some kind of extreme financial hardship,” Minsky said.

For now, that’s really all the details are. For example, it’s not clear whether people who fall into one of those categories will have all of their remaining student loans forgiven or just some.

Under Secretary of Education James Quall said, “We are working on those issues – some of these ideas are partial waivers, some are more complete.” “At the moment we are in one of the early stages of the process, but we are working as fast as we can.”

The goal is to provide debt relief to as many borrowers as quickly as possible, he said.

“This White House is trying to take another hit at the apple from a different angle where they can get sure footing from a legal standpoint,” said Betsy Myatt at the nonprofit Student Loan Advisors.

It will take about a year to finalize anything, he said – maybe a little less, maybe a little more. “This is not a done deal, and the offers may change significantly before a deal is reached.”

Additionally, any final rule could be challenged in court, Mayotte said.

Source: www.marketplace.org