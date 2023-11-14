By Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 14 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in San Francisco on Wednesday ahead of an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit that many in the world see as a way to reduce friction. An attempt will be made to do so. The most dangerous rivalry. The leaders of the world’s two largest economies have known each other for more than a decade and have spent hours in six conversations since Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. But they have met only once in person since then and Xi has not visited the United States since 2017 when Donald Trump was president.

What issues are they likely to discuss? The White House says the summit, to be held at an undisclosed location in the San Francisco Bay Area, is aimed at promoting communication to prevent intense rivalry from turning into conflict. The meeting is expected to discuss global issues ranging from the conflict in the Middle East to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s relations with Russia, Taiwan, human rights, artificial intelligence as well as “fair” trade and economic relations.

Biden is expected to tell Xi that the US will continue to stand with its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific in the face of Chinese pressure against democratically ruled Taiwan, which China claims, and in the South and East China Seas. committed to. , US officials said he would also make a specific commitment to the security of the Philippines.

What deals can we expect?

The White House says Washington is looking for specific outcomes and hopes to see progress in reestablishing military-to-military ties with China and combating the trade in the powerful synthetic opioid drug fentanyl, which is used in the United States. The state has become a crisis in America. Any deal on fentanyl would mean Washington would have to lift human rights sanctions on China’s police forensic institute in return. Biden said on Tuesday that his goal would be to resume normal communications with China, including military-to-military contacts. With elections in Taiwan due in early 2024, political analysts expect China to seek assurances from the US that it will do nothing to encourage pro-independence elements, while Xi calls on Biden to ease tariffs and export controls. They will also be hoping to persuade, the aim of which is to send the most advanced semiconductors to China. At a separate dinner with business leaders, the Chinese president will also consider promoting investment by American companies in China. The leaders are likely to highlight plans to increase commercial flights between the two countries and could take steps to ease restrictions on journalist visas, which would be beneficial to both sides, policy experts said. Biden is also expected to urge China to use its influence with Iran not to escalate conflict in the Middle East.

But no one is expecting a reset in the relationship or any major deal that would dramatically change the way the countries view each other. “We remain in a permanent state of competition and tension,” said Richard Fontaine of the Center for a New American Security in Washington. “There is going to be no major breakthrough, no real change in substance.”

What impact will the meeting have on the market? Market participants will be keeping a keen eye on the conversation to gauge sentiments between the two governments.

APEC’s 21 members and the entire world are beyond hopeful that US-China tensions will ease and progress in that direction will be viewed positively, but political analysts said any improvement in mood may only be temporary. Elections in Taiwan early next year and the US presidential vote in November 2024, which could bring Trump’s return, promise a year full of uncertainty. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Editing by Don Durfee and Grant McCool)

