What to expect in travel this Thanksgiving and holiday season: Cheap flights, expensive hotels

This year’s post-pandemic travel boom continues for the holidays.

A recent Deloitte survey found that nearly half (48%) of Americans plan to travel between Thanksgiving and mid-January, up from 31% last winter. AAA expects 55.4 million travelers to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving period alone, a 2.3% increase from last year.

That means if you’re hitting the roads or the slopes this season, you’ll have plenty of company. What to expect when you pack your bags for a winter vacation or to visit loved ones.

More affordable air fares

Airline ticket prices are falling, while more Americans intend to fly.

Deloitte found that 33% of holiday travelers plan to take a domestic flight, up from 29% last year. Despite strong demand, airfares were more than 13% cheaper last month than a year earlier, federal inflation data showed.

Domestic tickets are expected to be much cheaper this season. According to booking platform Hopper, the average for round-trip flights within the United States is set at $268 during Thanksgiving (a 14% annual decline) and $400 around Christmas (a 12% decline).

It’s a mixed picture for overseas migration, with Deloitte expecting soft demand.

Hopper expects international airfares during the Thanksgiving holiday to be lower than last year, but popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean are set to remain 5% to 11% higher than before the pandemic. According to Hopper, global flights around Christmas are expected to be generally high, with “fares to all destinations outside the Caribbean and Oceania exceeding 2019 and 2022 prices.”

(hopefully) smoothly running airports

Airlines and aviation officials are confident of handling the holiday rush. While major US carriers – including American, Delta and United – are expecting record passenger numbers this Thanksgiving, many are touting their preparations for the season.

“We are now much better prepared for these extreme weather events,” Southwest’s chief operating officer, Andrew Watterson, told investors on a recent earnings call, referring to the carrier’s vacation slowdown last December. “

American Airlines is reassuring customers that it has had “the most reliable operation of any US network carrier for the past 14 months.” And United unveiled a new boarding process last month that it said should speed up the process.

The entire industry was shocked by last year’s debacle and airlines have adjusted their operations accordingly.

Scott Keyes, Founder of Going

The track record of flight cancellations and luggage loss has improved ahead of holidays. The Department of Transportation reported that about 1.7% of flights were canceled during the first eight months of this year, much better than the 3.0% rate for the same eight-month period last year and the 2.3% rate in the comparable period of 2019. And in August, the latest month with available data, the rate of mishandled goods dropped to 0.61% from 0.75% a month earlier.

A broader effort to streamline and automate operations “will continue to help prevent mishandling as we approach the holiday season,” said Nicole Hogg, head of baggage at air transportation IT company SITA. But travel experts still We suggest adding an AirTag or other digital tracking device to your luggage, especially during busy travel periods.

“Mother Nature will cause some number of cancellations, it’s guaranteed,” said Scott Keyes, founder of airfare tracking site Going. But he said “cancellations by airlines – the biggest burden for travelers – are at multi-year lows” and said many carriers have added pilots, planes and staff.

“The entire industry was affected by last year’s debacle,” Keyes said, “and airlines have adjusted their operations accordingly.”

expensive hotel rooms

This year in particular, more holiday travelers are willing to book rooms rather than skip bunks with friends or family. Deloitte found 56% plan to stay in hotels in 2022, a sharp jump from 35%.

That could push up room rates, which were 0.8% more expensive in October than a year earlier. Jan Freitag, director of hospitality analytics at commercial real-estate research company CoStar, said this season’s strong travel numbers will likely push room rates at Christmas time above last year’s levels. In the US, they were 4% higher than the same week a year earlier, for an average of $156 per night, Costar said.

Price-conscious Christmas travelers may want to “book early to lock in lower rates, shorten their trips or trade up to a different class of service,” Freitag said, or else make their own with a last-minute reservation. Would like to take a chance. Inventory will be reduced in the final hours, but hotels can still cut prices on unsold rooms.

More middle-aged and older seatmates

Baby boomers, who represented only 21% of those traveling during the holidays in 2022, are expected to comprise 29% of travelers this year, according to Deloitte projects.

“Last year, older Americans were more likely to cite potential travel disruption and health as reasons to avoid travel,” said Steve Rogers, managing director of Deloitte’s Consumer Industry Center. “But this year, concerns over inflation, health and travel disruption have subsided, and boomers are making up for lost trips.”

Concerns over inflation, health and travel disruption may have subsided, and boomers are making up for lost trips.

Steve Rogers, managing director of Deloitte’s Consumer Industry Center

Gen In contrast, Millennial and Gen Z travelers are expected to decline slightly – the number of Millennial travelers has increased from 36% last year to 31% this year, and Gen Zers are down from 14% to just 8%.

It remains to be seen how much each age group spends on holidays. A survey last month by market research firm Future Partners found that boomers have a larger full-year travel budget — about $4,408, which is more than the national average of $3,785. However, PwC expects older travelers to cut their leisure travel spending by 22% from last year, so they may take more trips throughout the year.

“On the other hand,” said Jonathan Kletzel, PwC’s airline and travel practice leader, “Gen Z is experiencing its greatest growth.” [holiday] Travel expenditure is up about 23% compared to last year.”

Reasons to earn loyalty points

According to a recent NerdWallet/Harris Poll survey, 75% of holiday travelers plan to use credit cards to cover at least part of their expenses this year, even though the cost of holiday travel last year About 8% of those recovered are still paying them. ,

Despite rising rates, Americans’ credit card debt has increased this year. But steep interest charges are making some holiday travelers a little more cautious than last year, when 85% put at least some holiday travel costs on plastic, NerdWallet found.

“One way travelers are finding the balance between the experiences they want and increased costs is through points and customer loyalty programs,” Kletzel said.

A report from Morning Consult this month supports that view, noting that there has been a widespread surge in consumers planning to use rewards for bookings at hotels, travel companies and airlines this season. The share of people making points-based travel reservations through credit card programs increased 13% this Thanksgiving and 9% for the winter holidays compared to last year.

“Many people are sitting on more credit card rewards and/or hotel points than they realize, and nearly a quarter haven’t redeemed anything in the past year,” said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate. And because travel points generally don’t gain value once earned, he said, “it makes sense to earn and burn rewards strategically.”

