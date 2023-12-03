What to expect in the markets this week?

key takeaways

The markets have returned to a full schedule after the shortened Thanksgiving holiday week.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index for October will be released on Tuesday, giving investors the latest information on inflation ahead of the Fed’s mid-December meeting.

Salesforce released earnings Thursday, while Intuit, Workday, CrowdStrike, Dollar Tree and Five Below are also set to report this week.

On Tuesday the consumer confidence index for November will be released, while on Wednesday market watchers will see the first revision of third-quarter US gross domestic product.

Coming back from the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday sales, US markets will resume a full schedule this week, as market watchers look to the latest inflation prints, while a handful of notable companies report earnings.

The most watched event of the week will likely be the latest release of inflation data, as the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index will provide a look at whether the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation through interest rate hikes is working. Or not. This will likely help inform the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) ahead of its upcoming meeting on December 12-13, where it will review interest rate levels.

Investors will also get reports on new home sales, September’s home-price index, October’s new home and pending home sales, and November’s consumer confidence. On Wednesday, the first revision of third-quarter US gross domestic product will be released.

The week will include a range of tech, finance, and retail earnings on Wednesday, led by customer relationship management firm Salesforce, while also tax services provider Intuit, cloud enterprise management firm Workday, cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike, and retailers Dollar Tree and Five Below. Are included. Set to report.

Week of November 27:

Monday, November 27

Zscaler (ZS) Earnings.

New Home Sales (October)

Tuesday, November 28

Intuit (INTU), Workday (WDAY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Splunk (SPLK) report earnings.

S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (September)

Consumer Confidence (November)

Wednesday, November 29

Salesforce (CRM), Synopsys (SNPS), Snowflake (SNOW), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), Okta (OKTA), Pure Storage (PSTG) and Five Below (FIVE) released earnings.

Q3 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (1st Revision)

US trade balance in goods improved (October)

Advanced Bulk List (October)

Advance Retail List (October)

federal reserve beige book

Thursday, November 30

Dell Technologies (DELL), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Kroger Co. (KR), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), TD Bank (TD), and CIBC (CM) released earnings.

Initial Jobless Claims (week ending November 25)

Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index (October)

Pending Home Sales (October)

Friday, December 1

Genesco (GCO) released earnings.

ISM Manufacturing (November)

Construction Expenses (October)

Auto Sales (November)

Market is keeping an eye on PCE for inflation signals

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, the Fed’s favorite inflation metric, will provide the latest look at prices to markets that are eager to see a decline in inflation.

The PCE reading comes after another inflation indicator – the consumer price index (CPI) – came in at a lower-than-expected 3.2% for October, a sharp decline from September’s rate of 3.7%.

Thursday’s release of the PCE index will help show whether falling prices for consumers will continue and the Fed will look closely at the data in the report ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Dec. 12-13. The next CPI report will come on December 12.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates from 5.25% to 5.5% in the summer of 2022 in an effort to control a surge in prices, when prices were an average of 9% higher than last year. The Fed’s target inflation rate is 2%

After taking interest rates to 22-year highs in several consecutive meetings, the inflation rate is slowing, with PCE coming in at 3.4% in September, its third consecutive month at that level.

Despite the decline, consumers have expressed fears that inflation will persist, and get worse, in the coming year.

Salesforce Earnings: A Glimpse of AI Progress?

Salesforce’s earnings call on Thursday will reveal how the company is using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to boost growth. The company doubled down on attracting AI talent when its CEO Marc Benioff offered OpenAI employees jobs at Salesforce after then-CEO Sam Altman left.

The customer relationship management firm is expected to post 11% sales growth this year, according to analyst estimates compiled by Visible Alpha.

Investors will want to see whether cost-cutting measures at the company will continue to boost its results. Salesforce is coming off a second quarter where it reported an 11% increase in revenue to $8.6 billion, helping to net income of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

In its latest earnings report, the software company raised its full-year outlook for earnings per share to $8.04 to $8.06, up from its previous guidance of $7.41 to $7.43 earnings per share. It modestly raised its full-year revenue guidance to $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion. In March, the company announced it was stepping up its stock buyback program.

Source: www.investopedia.com